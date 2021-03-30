Moto Guzzi does things its own way. From the longitudinal V-twin to the shaft drive, the Mandello Del Lario brand marches to the beat of its own drum. Guzzi’s Griso 1100 encapsulated that idea when it hit the market in 2005. Challenging the naked bikes of the mid-aughts, the Griso mixed muscle cruiser lines and old-school roadster touches to stand apart from the competition.

When custom shop Officine Sbrannetti got ahold of a 2005 Griso, they knew they had to preserve that unique Moto Guzzi quality. Based in La Spezia, Italy, the custom garage is only 176 miles away from the Griso’s birthplace, but they took the Goose to new heights with the Caffe’ Lungo project.

Starting with the subframe, Officine Sbrannetti tore away the chunky side panels and added a looped rear-end with an integrated LED taillight. The change is equal parts modern and vintage, but it’s 100 percent class. Continuing that theme, the team discarded the cast wheels for a wire-spoked wheelset but shod them in Dunlop’s SportSmart tires.

Putting that grippy rubber to good use, a new Ohlins fork and a monoshock transplanted from an Aprilia RSV 1000 R make the Griso much lighter on its feet. The team also plucked the headlight from an MV Agusta Brutale and bolted it to that new front end. That modern look is matched by the high-performance Brembo calipers added to the build as well.

Next, the garage relocated the radiator to a more traditional mounting spot, freeing up the transverse V-twin to receive a two-into-two megaphone exhaust system. The simple yet elegant pipes add a new level of symmetry to the Griso along with some extra bark. Streamlined panels under the gas tank also fully exposed the Moto Guzzi cylinder heads, putting the 1,064cc V-twin on full display.

In the cockpit, a burnished brown leather saddle added an air of sophistication while the MotoGadget gauge opted for futuristic simplicity. Yes, the Caffe’ Lungo is a mix of old and new, muscle and elegance, but it still retains the unique qualities of a Moto Guzzi.