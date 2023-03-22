Some folks impatiently wait for the spring thaw before jumping back on two wheels. Others take matters into their own hands, salvaging saddle time in any way possible. One such option includes adapting your motorcycle to elements by converting it into a snowbike.

In January, 2023, Janaki uncovered a 2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory-based snowbike for the ages. The build lived up to its on-road pedigree too, lofting the front wheel with ease and shredding through fresh powder – all backed by a snarling V4 soundtrack. Less than two months later, the owner, YouTuber Mechatist, listed the supernaked snowbike for sale on eBay.

Gallery: 2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Snowbike

6 Photos

The spring thaw might be just around the corner, but something tells us the snow-bound Aprilia will tickle the fancy of some diehard moto enthusiast, especially when considering the build’s parts list.

As previously reported, the salvage-title Tuono comes outfitted with a 2018 Timbersled ARO 137 kit aft and a Timbersled Traverse Ski fore. In order to accommodate that new front shoe, the Mechatist adopted triple clamps and WP fork legs from a KTM 450 dirt bike. Handlebars and handguards from the orange off-roader came along for the ride, while a Honda CRF450L LED headlight constituted a minor facelift.

A stock 2019 Tuono V4 1100 boasts 173 horsepower and 89 pound-feet of torque but that wasn’t enough for the moto madman. Thanks to bespoke engine control unit (ECU) tuning by AFC Racing out of Texas, this snow pony now pumps out 190 horses. Aside from adapted componentry and the modified ECU, the build also sports a custom aluminum oil cooler/radiator guard, a custom shifter, and a custom Timbersled manifold.

In all, the Mechatist reports that the snowbike “starts great in the cold (-20 [Celsius]) and warms up very fast” but also admits that he hasn’t “used it once all winter.” The seller also indicates that he’s open to trades of similar value but isn’t interested in cars or trucks. Located in Norwich, Ontario, Canada, he offers to ship the V4 anywhere in North America for an additional fee (on top of the $16,000 asking price).