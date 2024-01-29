Beta’s 2024 RR Race Edition Models Are Coming To The US

Italian motorcycle brand Beta has always sat on the bleeding edge of off-road performance. The company prides itself in making some of the most competitive MX machines on the planet, all of which boast cutting-edge tech that paves the way forward for both professional and recreational off-road riders. For the 2024 model-year, Beta brings its RR Race Edition models to the US market, allowing mere mortals access to top-tier equipment used by the world’s top racers.

Beta’s RR Race bikes are differentiated by an all-new frame, as well as a twin-spark ignition system for the 300 models for enhanced performance and reliability. Meanwhile, the two-stroke models maintain premixing for reduced wait, but an oil-injection kit is also offered as an accessory. Beta ascertains that its 2024 RR Race Edition bikes showcase the brand’s Italian engineering excellence – something that all Italian manufacturers take a lot of pride in, as they should. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the details of Beta’s 2024 RR Race Edition models.

Kicking things off with the engine in the 300 model, Beta collaborated with Brad Freeman to introduce an innovative twin-spark ignition system. The company says that the new setup enhances torque and maintains top-end power. Furthermore, it’s also said to reduce fuel consumption and improve engine cleanliness resulting in quicker and easier services, and longer intervals in between. Up next, the 125 models also get a new cylinder and power valve system. This means that riders can expect quicker engine response and peak power, all while enjoying a healthy spread of torque across the rev range.

Engines aside, the bikes in Beta’s 2024 RR Race series receive a new frame engineered for extra rigidity and chassis stability, all without compromising comfort and ride quality. The components attached to the frame have also been upgraded, with new footpeg mounts and an updated rear brake master cylinder mountain point meant to improve ergonomics and efficiency. The bigger bikes in Beta’s RR Race bikes get traction control for optimized performance, while all models receive top-range KYB componentry that’s been tuned specifically for the revised frame. Other race-ready components are also included to enhance performance, durability, and reduce weight.

As is the case with all of Beta’s offerings, the RR Race bikes by no means come cheap. The 125 range carries an MSRP starting at $8,999 USD, while the 200 Race will set you back $9,799 USD. As we move up the displacement, the prices only go up, and the 250 Race retails for $10,199 USD. The 300 Race carries an MSRP of $10,399 USD, and the 350 carries a retail price of $10,999 USD. Beta’s 390 Race retails for $11,099 USD, while the 430 and 480, the two most premium and performance-focused models, carry an MSRP of $11,199 USD and $11,299 USD, respectively.

Do note that pricing and availability information may vary depending on your region. As such, for the most accurate pricing information, we recommend getting in touch with your local Beta dealer.