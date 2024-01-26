American Honda announced the return of 11 more bikes to its 2024 lineup in January, and if you were hoping to hear good news about the updated CBR600RR that's been released in other markets, that's unfortunately not what we have for you today.

After first appearing at the 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours race last year, the updated CBR600RR piqued much interest among fans worldwide, each looking forward to learning more about it from aerodynamic winglet-tip to aerodynamic winglet-tip.

While the updated bike has since made its triumphant return to Europe for 2024 after vanishing from that market for the past six years, it appears that American fans have an indefinite wait ahead for their turn.

In the spirit of enthusiasts everywhere, we're not mad; just disappointed. To be clear, that's not to say that we won't get the updated CBR600RR at some point in the future, perhaps as a 2025 model. Even though Honda is a massive international company, it still rolls out its new models in one place at a time, and typically doesn't launch in every geographic region at once. We don't know at this point if Honda plans to bring it to the US in the future, but we also don't know that it isn't somewhere in the pipeline.

Here Are All 11 Models Returning To The American Honda 2024 Lineup

In the meantime, here are all the bikes that American Honda announced as models returning to the US for 2024. Both the SCL500 and the PCX get new colors. We've included color information, as well as both the 2024 and 2023 MSRPs so you can easily compare.

Bike Colors Availability 2024 MSRP (US) 2023 MSRP (US) 2024 Honda CBR1000RR (available with or without ABS) Grand Prix Red March 2024 ABS: $16,999 No ABS: $16,699 $16,599 2024 Honda CBR600RR (available with or without ABS) Grand Prix Red February 2024 ABS: $13,199 No ABS: $12,199 $12,099 2024 Honda CB1000R Black February 2024 $12,999 $12,999 2024 Honda SCL500 Candy Orange, Matte Laurel Green Metallic, Matte Black Metallic April 2024 $6,799 $6,799 2024 Honda PCX Matte Brown Metallic April 2024 $4,249 $4,149 2024 Honda CRF300L (available with or without ABS) Red for most; Swift Gray for the Low Seat (LS) version April 2024 ABS (with or without the Low Seat): $5,749 No ABS: $5,449 $5,399, or $5,699 for the LS 2024 Honda CRF300L Rally (available with or without ABS) Red April 2024 ABS: $6,499 No ABS: $6,199 $6,149 2024 Honda XR650L White March 2024 $6,999 $6,999 2024 Honda XR150L Black, White February 2024 $3,099 $2,971 2024 Honda Trail 125 Turmeric Yellow March 2024 $4,099 $3,999 2024 Montesa Cota 4RT 301RR White, Red February 2024 $11,899 $11,899 2024 Montesa Cota 4RT 260R Red February 2024 $9,299 $9,299

