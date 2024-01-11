If you're the type of person who likes to start fresh every time a new year rolls around, then Cub House Honda is looking directly at you with its first release of 2024. For those unfamiliar, Cub House Honda is an offshoot of Thai Honda that has made its name creating custom paint and graphics schemes and accessories for favorites like the Monkey, CT125, and C125.

From limited-edition bikes like the Hot Wheels Monkey to the Trail Explorer CT125, the Cub House folks know how to kit out your favorite Honda 125 so it stands out from the crowd.

It's starting off 2024 with a bit of a classic throwback. Using the tagline "Craft Your Classy Life," Cub House introduced its newest colorway for the Honda C125. It's called Prestige Classy Blue, and involves a rather sophisticated shade of blue paired with cream on the bodywork of the bike. The split saddle design carries over from 2023. However, rather than opt for black, gray, or a more neutral color, Cub House is sticking to a bright pop of red instead.

The result is a crisp, clean look that's both classic and bold at the same time. In a world that's increasingly more disposable, it's an interesting statement to make. Considering the C125's lengthy family lineage, that sentiment goes double.

For 2024, the C125 will be offered in your choice of Prestige Classy Blue, Essence Gray, or Mat Black. The red and white colorway from 2023 does not carry over to the new year, though it's likely you can still find them in showrooms.

Honda C125 Specs

The Honda C125 is powered by an air-cooled, single overhead camshaft, 123.94cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine. Bore and stroke are 50.0 by 63.1, and the compression ratio is 10.0 to one. It comes with a four-speed manual transmission and an electric start.

Suspension consists of a nonadjustable telescopic front fork and a rear swingarm. It gets a single disc brake up front and a drum brake in the rear. Wheels are a pair of 17-inch alloy units rolling on tubeless tires.

Wheelbase is 1,247 millimeters (49 inches). Length is 1,910mm (75.1 in.), width is 718mm (28.2 in.), and height is 1,002 mm (39.4 inches). Caster is 26 degrees and trail is 71mm (or 30 inches). Seat height is 780mm (30.7 inches). Fuel tank capacity is 3.7 liters (0.9 gallons), and the fuel tank remains under the seat. Net vehicle weight is 109 kilograms (approximately 240.3 pounds).

Listed price for the new Honda C125 in Thailand in 2024 is ฿89,600, which converts to about $2,543.

Can We Expect To See This Color In Other Markets?

An important thing to note from observation in past years is that Honda tends to roll out changes to its minimotos in geographic phases. Examples include the third-gen Honda Grom, which first rolled out in Europe and then in the US a year later. (That is, incidentally, not to be confused with the most recent Grom update that also rolled out in Thailand at the end of 2023.)

Perhaps a more direct example is the gorgeous Matt Axis Gray Metallic and red color scheme that Honda rolled out on the Super Cub for the 2022 model year. It started in Europe, and then later came to the US (only missing the pillion seat, a fact I'm still a little salty about).

While Cub House creates plenty of special limited edition paint and graphics packages that remain Thai market exclusives, bigger aesthetic changes like this (usually without cute accompanying graphics) are more likely to roll out elsewhere.

To clarify, there are no guarantees, and there has been no official confirmation anywhere other than in Thailand. However, it's more likely that a color scheme like this could find its way to C125 bikes in other markets than, say, a Cody Clover Edition Monkey.

Gallery: Honda C125 New Color 2024 - Thailand