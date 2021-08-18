Located in Bangkok, Honda’s Cub House is a dedicated showroom and lifestyle café. The space hosts special-edition CT125s, Monkeys, and Super Cub C125s while offering design services for Honda MiniMoto riders. Team Red even releases Cub House-exclusive liveries, but the latest limited-edition mini pairs the playful Monkey with everyone’s favorite die-cast replica brand—Hot Wheels.

Exclusive to Thailand, the Honda Monkey X Hot Wheels trim wear’s the toy company’s iconic signature blue with orange flames. Branding doesn’t stop there, however. The chrome front fender also bears orange flames while the Hot Wheels logo adorns the carbon fiber gas tank. The side covers are constructed with carbon fiber as well, but they earn a generous coat of orange paint. Mismatched blue/orange grips tie into the theme and orange rim tape adds one last Hot Wheels touch.

Limited to 150 units, each example also sports a special serial number and Hot Wheels sticker at the top of the fuel tank. Aside from the cosmetic flourishes and carbon fiber components, the variant shares the same specs with the 2021 Honda Monkey, which now houses Honda’s new Euro 5-compliant single or five-speed transmission.

Along with the special-edition minibike, Cub House will include a Hot Wheels-branded helmet, an engraved keychain, and a fully-stocked 72-car Hot Wheels tower. Of course, a die-cast miniature of the exclusive model will be available along with several lifestyle pieces like a Hot Wheels-styled skateboard and several skateboard racks that mount directly to the little thumper.

Retailing for ฿139,000 ($4,175 USD), the Honda Monkey X Hot Wheels project is one of the more affordable limited-edition models on the market. Unfortunately, there are no signs of Team Red bringing the variant to the States or any other country for that matter. As the home of the iconic brand, we’d love to see the Monkey in Hot Wheel guise, but we hope those lucky enough to secure the special-edition model thoroughly enjoy their new toy.