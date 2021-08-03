Check Out This Rad Custom Honda Monkey Bobber

The Honda Monkey is a very cool, but rather niche motorcycle. It's a tiny, retro-style mini-bike that has a certain playful character about it. So much so, that it's hard to take yourself seriously whenever you ride it. It's no surprise then, that the Monkey has gained quite a cult following for itself. In fact, Honda continues to produce the Monkey, even more than half a century since it first debuted.

The Monkey serves many purposes in the motorcycling world. Predominantly a toy, this bike can be found proudly displayed in the collections of retro bike enthusiasts, in the garage of a casual rider, and of course, in the workshops of custom bike builders. Such is the case with the bike in question today. Built by popular motorcycle accessory maker K-Speed, this Monkey has taken a whole new form, and now sports an aesthetic which is a cross between a bobber, chopper, and tracker. As you can probably tell, the folks at K-Speed really put in the hours redesigning the bike's frame in order to accommodate the modifications.

For starters, this custom Monkey features an extremely slack head angle, giving it that chopper aesthetic. In order to do this, the folks at K-Speed had to chop of the head tube, and reposition it to provide a slack head angle. More welding work was done at the rear of the motorcycle, with the swing arm being completely reworked and extended to elongate the bike's wheelbase. The side stand was also relocated to the left side of the swingarm to achieve a cleaner aesthetic.

Giving the bike its bobber aesthetic is a high-rise K-Speed handlebar and a cropped tail, again created by cutting and welding a custom tail loop. A bespoke leather saddle finished in red gives off a sharp contrast to the bike's all-black motif. The tires have been swapped out for massive knobby ones which add a dash of tracker into the equation. Given the proportions of the bike, however, the tires give the custom monkey a tractor-like vibe, further accentuating its playful character. To top it all off, the folks at K-Speed crafted a custom high-up exhaust system complete with a heat shield.

K-Speed has quite the extensive repertoire of custom creations, particularly for the Honda Monkey. The company had previously built a muscular, burly Monkey dubbed the Gorilla—a bike which is surely worthy of your attention as well. Be sure to visit K-Speed's official website and Instagram page if you're interested in seeing more wild and funky custom builds.