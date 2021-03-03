It’s March, 2021, but American Honda just announced the release of the 2022 Honda Grom in the States. The much-anticipated redesign will apparently hit showrooms later in Spring 2021. Will it be everything you hoped for? Let’s take a look.

The facelifted, third-generation Honda Grom made its world debut back in October, 2020, in Europe. It was revealed there as a 2021 model, and featuring a major exterior redesign in addition to a Euro 5-compliant engine makeover. Honda also eliminated the previous naming confusion between America and the rest of the world. While it was previously called the MSX125 in many markets, this beloved minimoto will now be sold as the Grom everywhere.

From the octagonal headlight to those easily removable and swappable body panels, Honda intended this generation of Grom to be easier than ever to customize. Since 3D printers and custom kits are becoming more commonplace, are you thinking what we’re thinking? It’s going to be fun to see what people do with this new crayon box.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Grom

As expected, the updated Grom engine is now Euro 5-compliant. It’s still a 125cc single that makes a claimed 9.6 horsepower and 7.74 lb-ft of torque, but it now handily gets a fifth gear for when you want to really go for it. Additionally, fuel capacity increased from 1.45 gallons on the previous version to 1.59 gallons. The new Grom also gets a fancy new LCD display.

Available colors for the 2022 Honda Grom include Queen Bee Yellow, Matte Black Metallic, or Pearl White (SP). The SP option comes with additional graphics, a yellow shock spring, and gold finish accents on the brake calipers, fork, and wheels. MSRP for a base Grom is $3,399, while the Grom ABS (which only comes in Candy Blue) runs $3,599.

Thankfully, Honda Grom fans in the U.S. won’t have to wait until the end of 2021 to get their hands on the 2022 Grom. According to American Honda’s current schedule, the 2022 Grom should roll into dealerships across the nation sometime in May, 2021.