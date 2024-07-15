The belly pan is back, you guys!

For those who haven't been following my absolute glee at this ridiculously cute belly pan that Honda introduced on its fourth-gen Grom facelift in Thailand, you're about to see it up close.

While it doesn't do this with all its bikes, we've frequently seen Honda roll out new and updated models first in one market, and then in others around the world over the coming months. With the most recent Grom update, it went to Japan shortly after its global introduction in Thailand.

Then it came to the US. And now, in July 2024, it's finally in the UK. Don't just call it the Grom if you're meeting it for the first time, though. In the UK, it's officially called the MSX125 Grom (no hyphen).

For those unaware, in some markets it was previously known as the MSX125, while it's always been called the Grom in some others. Only in recent time did Honda try to bring the two disparate naming conventions together. (What's the MSX125 stand for, anyway? Mini-Street Xtreme, if you wondered.)

Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Riding Poster Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Studio - Blue

Anyway, back to the belly pan. It turns out that for 2025, all the UK MSX125 Groms get it fitted as standard equipment. That stands in contrast to the equippage in the US, where we get three distinct trim models (base Grom, Grom SP, and Grom ABS), and only one of them natively comes with that belly pan. Boo.

But that's not all! If you remember all those cool available Grom accessories that Honda also introduced for the Japanese market, then the items it's offering as add-ons for your UK MSX125 Grom will look very familiar.

Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Windscreen Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Top Bag Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Panniers Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Hand Guards Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Rear Carrier

UK riders can choose between two packs: the Comfort Pack and the Travel Pack as additional equipment for their 2025 MSX125 Grom.

The Comfort Pack comes with hand guards (sorry, 'knuckle visors,' according to Honda UK), as well as a tinted meter visor aimed at deflecting a bit of wind on your journeys.

The Travel Pack comes with two saddlebags that offer a combined 10 liters of storage volume, and which also come with waterproof liners. It also includes a rear carrier, to which you can add a larger top bag (sold separately) or other luggage.

Additionally, all items available in the Comfort and Travel packs are also available for individual purchase as official Honda accessories in the UK.

UK Riders Are Missing One 2025 MSX125 Grom Color, Though

It's quite rare indeed that I get to tell you that the US is getting something that the UK isn't, bike-wise. Quite often, we tend to get the short end of the stick on our side of the pond. From a bike sales point of view, I can understand why, but it still definitely hurts if you're an enthusiast.

Anyway, sorry to all UK Honda MSX125 Grom fans, but you won't be getting Cherry Red as an available colorway for the 2025 MSX125 Grom.

Instead, the available colors for the 2025 model are Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Victory Blue, and Pearl Horizon White.

Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Studio - Black Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Studio - Blue Honda UK 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom - UK - Studio - White

MSRP for the 2025 Honda MSX125 Grom in the UK starts at £3,929, which works out to about US $5102 at the time of writing. Please keep in mind that pricing in different markets is rarely ever a straight conversion, and that the official US MSRP for the 2025 Grom is actually $3,599.

What do you think, UK (and international) Grom fans? If you're in the UK, are you pleased with the 2025 MSX125 Grom updates you're getting?

If you're not in the UK, do you wish you got some of the accessories that the UK and Japan are getting? Do you also want to skritch its little belly pan? Let us (OK, me) know in the comments!