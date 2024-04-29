Hell's Gate: the ultimate proving ground for any serious off-road vehicle. The place manufacturers bring their latest models to show off their prowess. And certainly, the last place you'd expect to find three mini bikes preparing an accent.

But, any place you wouldn't expect a powersport machine trying to do something it shouldn't, you'll probably find the Cboys doing just that. The crew's latest video is centered around trying to get their "Jeeporghini" up Hell's Gate, but before that, they try it on three mini bikes, which is far more interesting.

Cboys fans will know this challenge really started about a year ago on a Yamaha R6. Here's how.

The First Attempt

The first time Evan from Cboys attempted to climb Hell's Gate was on one of their trusty off-road Yamaha R6s. Which was basically just an R6 with knobbies.

There seemed to be no conditions these off-road R6s wouldn't shine in, from dunes to motocross tracks. That was until the boys took one to Hell's Gate. One unfortunate slip on the first attempt, which broke the R6's front brake lever, rendered it useless for the rest of the trip, even making riding it home.

So, if the unbeatable R6 couldn't tame Hell's Gate, surely some knock-off Groms had absolutely no chance... right?

Mini Bikes Vs Hell's Gate

OK, I was being a bit unfair to the mini bikes the boys used by calling them "knock-off Groms", when they're actually very respectable CFMoto Papios.

These bikes come in at a frankly ridiculous $2,999 and sport a 126cc single-cylinder engine, which puts out 9.4 horsepower and 6.1 ft-lb of torque. That's great value for money, but those performance figures wouldn't pull you out of bed.

Armed with less than 10 HP and a set of knobbies, three of the Cboys attempted to climb Hell's Gate, a challenge that destroyed their beloved R6 one year prior.

And the results? You'll just have to watch and find out.