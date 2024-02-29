The Awak AK11 Is A Mash-Up Of A Bunch Of Mini-Bikes Nobody Asked For

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers serve as a treasure trove for all sorts of riders looking for budget-friendly alternatives to mainstream brands. These quirky two-wheelers are also ideal for experimental folk looking to dip their toes into the two-wheeled world without breaking the bank.

And more often than not, Chinese manufacturers draw inspiration—sometimes rather interestingly intentional—from big-name brands when it comes to the styling and technology of these products. Why re-engineer the wheel? Take Awak, for example.

A subsidiary of AKMotor under the wing of Bashan Motorcycle Manufacturing Co., this fledgling Chinese moto brand has just unveiled the AK11 at the China International Motorcycle Expo, and it's a mini-moto that blends inspirations from a litany of Honda's classics such as the Dax, Monkey, and Grom.

Seriously, it's like a mish-mash of a lot.

Interestingly, though the AK11 blends styling cues from all these bikes, it leaves room to throw in some styling inspirations from, oddly enough, the AK-47? Granted, this two-wheeler is by no means packing as much firepower as the rifle, but it certainly has an eye-catching aesthetic, to say the least.

It has a futuristic flair, with its LED headlight, fuel tank, and bodywork all integrated into the frame. It reminds me of the Sachs MadAss 125, a mini-bike I have some fond memories with.

The AK11 sort of reminds me of the Sachs Madass 125.

Awak claims that the AK11 was crafted with “aerospace-inspired” technology. Boasting an aluminum monocoque frame with an integrated 4.5-liter (1.2 gallons) fuel tank, it weighs in at just 92 kilograms (203 pounds), and integrates nifty features like ABS and LED lights. It’s powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine, and rolls on scooter-sized 12-inch wheels. The price for such a diminutive little bike? 9,880 yuan, or roughly $1,372 USD.

That's a helluva deal, if you ask me.

The likelihood of the Awak AK11 ever making its way to the US is slim. But who knows, perhaps someone who’s into weird and wonderful mini-motos will find a way to ship this little two-wheeler stateside.

If it will ever make it outside of the Chinese market, chances are it’ll be sold as an affordable two-wheeler in nearby markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. After all, affordable Chinese-made two-wheelers are a dime a dozen on Southeast Asian roads. But for me, it's just the look of the thing. Just look at it. So weird.