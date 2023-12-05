It's hard not to love the Honda Grom. Also called the MSX 125 in some iterations, there's something incredibly appealing about its styling. It doesn't seem to matter who you are, or even whether you ride.

While you could make the argument that Honda's good at coming up with that sort of universally appealing design (hello Super Cub), there's really no need. Groms are kind of like puppies that way; they have a tendency to make everybody smile.

When you start to dive deeper into which generation of Grom is best, well, there will naturally be plenty of opinions. Now Thai Honda is giving the world one more choice.

On December 4, 2023, the company introduced an updated design that it's calling 'New Honda Grom' for the Thai market. While it's only been announced in that market so far, past updates have usually started in Thailand before gradually rolling out to the rest of the world in the following months. Since the Honda Grom is built in Thailand, this pattern makes a lot of sense.

The New Grom design features the same distinctive headlight shape and turn signal placement, but now gets an LED headlight. The graphics are different as well, but they also sit atop redesigned bodywork that will surely draw a range of opinions.

Looking lower on the New Grom, you'll see that Honda has added a sporty belly pan to the design. I know it's a bike, not a pet, but for some reason I can't help but want to rub its belly anyway.

The New Grom comes with the five-speed manual gearbox 125cc engine, a slip-on exhaust, ABS with a G-sensor, and an upside-down front fork.

Pricing and Availability

If you're in Thailand, and you're interested in the New Grom, we have good news for you. According to Thai Honda, you should be able to walk into your local Honda dealership and buy a New Grom during regular business hours as of December 4, 2023.

It will be available in three colors and two specifications. The Honda Grom with ABS with G-Sensor is the top-tier model, and comes in a grey and black color only. Thai Honda MSRP for the New Grom is ฿ 77,900, or about $2,205.

Choose the regular Honda Grom instead, and the MSRP is ฿ 69,900, or about $1,979. Colors available for this version are the red and black or the blue and black schemes only.

What do you think of this redesign of the Honda Grom? Do you want to skritch its little belly as much as I do? Let us know in the comments!

Gallery: Honda Grom Gets Bodywork Changes In Thailand