On August 4, 2023, Honda unveiled its most recent update to the CBR600RR at the 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours weekend. The 44th running of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Endurance World Championship weekend runs from August 4 through 6, 2023 at the Suzuka Circuit, which is operated by Honda Mobilityland Corporation. It’s a home race for Honda, in other words—so what better place to show off your latest work?

If you’re attending the 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours race in person, you can see, touch, hear, and even feel the latest version of the Honda CBR600RR in person at the Honda booth. Full details of the updates haven’t been released yet, but since the last revision was completed before Japan’s latest emissions rules took effect, it’s widely expected that this is an emissions compliance update more than anything else.

While there’s some concern about how emissions compliance measures may affect power output, similar tweaks to previous models make it seem unlikely that much will change on that front.

Gallery: Honda Shows Off Latest CBR600RR At 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours

As you can see from the images and videos that Honda has shared so far, there’s also new paint and graphics to consider. From a new Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) tricolor livery to a cool matte black version that puts us in mind of a stealthy test mule wrap, it’s safe to assume that both colors will be offered for the Japanese market release once it’s formally announced. However, as is often the case with OEMs that offer the same model internationally, it’s not yet clear what colors will be available in international markets—including in the US.

Still, if you’re attending the 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours, the Honda booth has apparently put together a moto merry-go-round experience. Whether you’re an actual child, or you’re simply an adult channeling your inner child, you may want to check it out. Swing a leg over and have a laugh under the Honda paper lanterns at the display; you know you want to.

We’ll be sure to post full details on the updated Honda CBR600RR once they become available. The current version of the CBR600RR is available in various markets worldwide. In the US, the 2023 Honda CBR600RR is available in the previous version of the HRC tricolor paint scheme, and the MSRP starts at $12,099 excluding destination, freight, and any other applicable charges.