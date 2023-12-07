Sportbike aficionados would certainly have a fondness for the 600cc class of supersports. These middleweight sportbikes prove to be some of the most versatile when it comes to sportbikes, with the likes of the CBR600RR, ZX-6R, and YZF-R6 all guaranteed a seat in the two-wheeled hall of fame. Use them on the track, on the street, or even for some light touring, and these aggressive pocket rockets are sure to please.

That being said, the 600cc class is a dying breed – or so it was until EICMA 2023, when Honda released a new and improved CBR600RR. To the delight of sporty enthusiasts, the CBR600RR is making a comeback to Europe after a long six-year hiatus. So, what exactly does this refreshed supersport bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look.

Right off the bat, the CBR600RR stays true to its roots, delivering a race-bred performance package. It gets quite a lot of upgrades, chief of which come in the form of MotoGP-inspired technology. The bike features a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which gives it lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as handy wheelie and rear wheel lift control features. A throttle-by-wire system puts riding modes on tap, of which there are five, as well as nine levels of HSTC (also known as traction control). An electronic steering damper stabilizes the front end under heavy acceleration, while a slipper clutch and quickshifter combo ensure smooth gear changes.

On the performance side of the equation, the 2024 CBR600RR is powered by an upgraded version of the 599cc inline-four screamer we’ve come to know and love. It delivers 89 kW, about 119 horsepower, at a sky-high 14,250 rpm and 63 Nm, around 47 pound-feet, of torque at 11,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by compact race-spec Showa Big Piston inverted forks mated to a Unit Pro-Link Showa rear shock. Interestingly, the new CBR600RR also gets winglets derived from MotoGP race bikes.

As of this writing, Honda Motor Europe has yet to announce the pricing of the 2024 CBR600RR. Neither has the company confirmed if the new sportbike will be sold in the US market. That being said, launching the CBR600RR as a global model will surely add to the scarce selection of bikes in the 600cc supersport segment, so it goes without saying that we really hope that the CBR600RR will be sold all over the world.