Across the industry, both in terms of motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and more, the 2025 model-year sure looks exciting, especially if you’re a Honda fan.

American Honda just announced its returning on-road motorcycle models for 2025, and oh boy, it's good because now folks in the US will finally be able to enjoy the tech found in Honda’s newest bikes.

For 2025, Honda’s on-road lineup consists of a healthy mix of street and sport models, with the addition of its new E-Clutch technology being a highlight for its middleweight models. Of course, Honda’s beginner-friendly offerings like the CB300R and iconic Monkey are back for 2025, too.

Let’s dive right in and check out Honda’s lineup.

Honda Honda

Honda CB650R and CBR650R

Let’s kick things off with the middleweight segment. Honda has announced that the CB650R and CBR650R are making a comeback, but this time it will be equipped with Honda’s new E-Clutch technology. We’ve talked about this tech quite a bit in the past. In essence, Honda’s E-Clutch allows riders to use the clutch only whenever they please. It’s sort of like a quick-shifter, except the E-Clutch allows you to not use the clutch even when coming to a stop.

Colin Miller, American Honda’s Manager of Public Relations puts it simply: "By eliminating the need to pull in a clutch lever during starts, gear changes and stops, E-Clutch simplifies riding and makes it more enjoyable for beginners and experts alike.

And yes, if and when you prefer to ride in a traditional manner, the clutch lever can still be used."

The CB650R and CBR650R with E-Clutch technology will make their way to US dealers in September of this year and will carry an MSRP of $9,399 and $9,899, respectively.

Honda

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and CBR1000RR

Moving on to Honda’s supersport lineup, the 2025 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is set to enter the US market. It’s a bike we’re all familiar with, and it represents the very best Honda has to offer in the liter-class sportbike segment. It’s accompanied by the regular CBR1000RR, which is ideal for sporty riders looking for a raw riding experience on track.

For the 2025 model year, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP carries an MSRP of $28,999, while the regular CBR1000RR is priced starting at $16,999 for the non-ABS version, and $17,299 USD for the ABS version.

Honda

Honda CBR600RR

Up next, we have the 2025 CBR600RR, a bike that has become the favorite of both track riders and street squids. This middleweight supersport is one of the few remaining inline-four-powered middleweight sportbikes, and has been proven to be a potent machine piloted by some of the world’s best racers.

For the 2025 model year, the CBR600RR will be offered in ABS and non-ABS variants, with prices starting at $13,199 USD and $12,199 USD, respectively.

Honda

Honda CB300R

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

While the 300cc naked sportbike segment has pretty much moved on to sport 400cc to 500cc engines, Honda continues to offer a single-cylinder machine, specifically for younger riders looking to learn the ropes on two wheels. For 2025, the CB300R will carry over its approachable package and retro-inspired looks.

You could call it an inspirational model for folks looking to eventually upgrade to Honda’s bigger bikes. It gets a full LED headlight and bodywork similar in styling to that of the CB650R, plus ABS as standard for a more confidence-inspiring ride for beginners.

Pricing for the CB300R starts at $5,149 USD, with deliveries expected to begin in September 2024.

Honda

Honda Monkey

Last but definitely not least, Honda’s iconic Monkey is making a comeback for 2025. Based on the same platform as the stunters’ favorite Honda Grom, the Monkey puts a retro spin on Honda’s Minimotos, harkening back to the classic Z50 with a red and black colorway.

The modern-day Monkey, however, comes with modern amenities such as electronic fuel-injection, LED lights, and even ABS.

Honda’s charming neo-retro Minimoto has an MSRP of $4,349, and will make its way to dealerships in September, 2024.

And that's it! So what do you all think? Are you happy with what Honda's bringing back or were you looking for a little bit more in terms of updates and changes? Let us know in the comments below.