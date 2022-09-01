Marc Marquez must be experiencing a heavy dose of déjà vu. The Repsol Honda rider has been here twice before. Following a season-ending crash in 2020, Marquez worked his way back to health, riding a Honda CBR600RR and an RC213V-S before jumping back on his MotoGP machine. He went through the same process prior to the 2022 season, after reaggravating his diplopia (double vision) at the end of 2021.

This time around, a crash didn’t lead to the six-time MotoGP champion’s health woes. Instead, he opted to undergo one additional, potentially career-saving surgery on the same right arm he injured in 2020. The rehabilitative process has been anything but speedy. Nearly three months after the operation, doctors cleared Marquez to train on a motorcycle again.

As before, the Spanish rider took to the CBR600RR for his break-in period. He may have missed a lot of time on the bike, but it sure didn’t show when Marquez stormed the MotorLand Aragon circuit for his first ride.

Of course, he won’t participate in this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix at Italy’s Misano World Circuit. However, many—including Marquez himself—hope the rider can participate in the all-important post-race test on September 5-6, 2022. The Misano test represents Marquez’s final opportunity to ride the 2022 RC213V in a non-racing environment prior to the post-season Valencia (Spain) test in November, 2022.

In no uncertain terms, Honda needs Marquez’s input. The MotoGP team’s efforts have been rudderless without their lead rider on track. Despite only starting 6 of the first 13 races, number 93 remains the top-scoring Honda rider with 60 points. He currently sits at 15th place in the world championship standings, with Honda riders Takaaki Nakagami in 16th (45 points), Pol Espargaro in 17th (42 points), and Alex Marquez in 18th (29 points).

Both Espargaro and Alex Marquez will part with Honda at the end of the season and Nakagami’s spot on the LCR Honda team is still unconfirmed. With Big Red on such shaky ground, they need the eight-time world champ’s feedback to have any chance in 2023.

"Even if it was not for 100 laps, just 4, it would be very important," admitted Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig.

Hopefully, for the fans, and for Honda, we see Marquez back in the saddle on Monday and Tuesday.