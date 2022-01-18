Honda Rolls Out 2022 CB300R For Indian Market

In India, Honda has unveiled the new and upgraded CB300R. The upgraded neo-retro naked bike costs the equivalent of $3,730 USD. The 2022 Honda CB300R is the first iteration of the CB300R to be assembled in India. The previous model came from Thailand and was imported into India via the CKD route, and only saw local assembly prior to being rolled off showroom floors.

The 2022 model features nearly the same bodywork as the previous model, but Honda has made a few changes to give it a new look. New colors consisting of Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red are available, as well as a gold finish on the fork and a blacked-out headlight housing and radiator shrouds. The exhaust pipe has also been restyled for the sake of a sportier aesthetic. Furthermore, the 2022 model now sports full-LED lights, as well as a new LCD display complete with a gear position indicator and shift light.

Powering the CB300R is a 286cc, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine producing 31.1 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 20 ft-lbs of torque at 7,500 rpm. For reference, the previous model produced 30.45 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with the 2022 model adding a slipper clutch.

In the meantime, the chassis remains unchanged, with the same frame, USD fork, and 7-step preload adjustable monoshock. The braking system is also the same. However, the new bike has a slightly longer wheelbase than the previous model, measuring 1,352mm vs 1,344mm. The kerb weight has been reduced by a measly one kilogram to 146 kilograms.

Bookings for the updated Honda CB300R are already open, and the bike will be available at all Big Wing dealerships in India. The new CB300R is also expected to make its debut in adjacent Asian markets such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.