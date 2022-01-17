On January 15, 2022, Team Gresini Racing MotoGP took to the world stage to unveil its new livery. Still, far more than just a new livery was on display at the event. This is Gresini’s return to the premiere motorsport class, after seven long years away. Watching the unveiling ceremony was also a truly touching occasion, as the late team founder Fausto Gresini’s presence still guides the team that bears his name and so many in the MotoGP paddock.

Nadia Padovani Gresini, Fausto’s partner in life, now owns and guides the team. Since the man was such a fixture in the paddock for so long, seemingly everyone has a great memory of him to share—including both of Team Gresini Racing MotoGP’s 2022 riders, returning Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, and rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Both Bastia and Diggia were of course on hand to present the new livery to the world for the first time, as were Nadia Padovani, Gigi Dall’Igna, and Aldo Drudi. The Ducati Desmosedici GP21 is ready to propel both riders into podium-place fights throughout the season, if Ducati Corse mastermind Dall’Igna has anything to say about it.

Gallery: Team Gresini Racing MotoGP 2022 Ducati Desmosedici GP21

Speaking on his design for the team’s new livery, Drudi said he wanted to make the visuals immediately clear that this is a new era. The bike’s livery was splashed on the team’s social media pages with the tagline, “The Next Beast,” and that is indeed what the team wishes this new bike to be. The look draws your attention, and is different from what’s characteristically associated with Ducati. It stands out and definitely draws the eye—but can it also lead the pack? That, of course, remains to be seen. Di Giannantonio, as the team rookie, will get the first chance to test it out at Sepang on January 31, when a three-day shakedown just for MotoGP rookies will kick off.

"2022 is just around the corner. It will be my first season in MotoGP and it will be so cool! I will have a lot to learn, my expectation is to grow race by race and who knows, we’ll may be able to collect even some great achievements. In a bit we’ll be back on track for the test, we’re going in Malaysia and Indonesia is following. I can’t wait to ride again this beautiful beast. The winter break is always too long, I’m counting the days, the hours! And the bike is spectacular, maybe the most beautiful I’ve ever ride, the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. With that unique main color, it looks like a bike of the 70’s, retro style, on track we’ll be recognizable for sure. Particular, original, BEAUTIFUL. A unique emotion,” Di Giannantonio said in a statement.

“We’re finally presenting a project we strongly believed in and one we have been working non-stop for during the last year. We’re very motivated and we ended up being the first MotoGP team to present itself; plus, I believe our bikes are beautiful – and I hope all the others will like them, too. I would like to think Fausto is looking at us from above and that [he] is proud of his family. There is almost no distinction between natural and work families, we’re one. I must say that I saw both Diggia and Enea in great shape and eager to start: we’re aiming at being among the protagonists and show up at the parc fermé sometimes,” Padovani added.