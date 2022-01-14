Kawasaki Unleashes The 2022 Versys-X 250 In Japan

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300, Team Green's little adventure-tourer with off-road-ready wire-spoke wheels, may be recognizable to you. In Japan, the Versys-X 250, which uses the former Ninja 250 series parallel-twin engine, is an even smaller version. Kawasaki will revamp the smallest Versys, which is only available in Japan, for the 2022 model year.

The revised Versys-X 250 will be available in two additional colors starting February 1, 2022. The new model will be available in Candy Lime Green x Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Ocean Blue x Pearl Robotic White. JPY 726,000 (about $6,384 USD) has been set as the price. A pannier case is included as standard equipment in the update. The entry-level tourer now has an extra 17 liters of storage on both sides. An engine guard, a center stand, and a power socket are all included as standard features. The fog lamp in the photos, on the other hand, is an optional extra.

The engine, which is based on the former Ninja 250, is tailored to the bike's personality, with a focus on low-end torque rather than the Ninja's mid-to-top-end performance. It has smooth, confidence-inspiring power delivery in the low rev range as a result of this. The 249cc, 180-degree, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine in the Versys-X 250 produces 33 horsepower.

As for underpinnings, the Versys-X 250 gets robust hardware, suggesting that it'd be capable of traversing some pretty rugged terrain. To achieve high stability on any road surface, a 130mm telescopic front fork is coupled with a link-type rear monoshock with 147mm of suspension travel. The wire-spoke wheels are encased in dual-purpose rubber to handle a variety of terrain. The bike is equipped with a 19-inch front wheel mated to a 17-inch rear, common fare among adventure-touring machines.