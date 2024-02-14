American Honda has recently pulled the covers off the 2024 Talon 1000 range of high-performance UTVs. Perfect for living out your Baja and Dakar dreams, the Talon 1000 has been beefed up with better suspension and other upgrades across the board. It’s offered in seven different trim levels, in both two- and four-seater configurations. Needless to say, it’s all about the thrill and excitement of off-road performance with the 2024 Talon 1000, so let’s take a closer look at the specs and details

First making its debut in 2019, the Honda Talon has quickly become a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. It’s proven itself as a capable machine when it comes to tackling some seriously challenging and technical terrain. For 2024, the X range of the Talon 1000 is designed specifically to navigate through dense, wooded two-track terrain, while the Talon 1000R is all about hitting desert trails at high speed. To make things even better, Honda is offering the Talon in both standard and Fox Live Valve versions, with the standard models featuring upgraded Showa suspension that promises a comfy ride, all while being capable of soaking up huge bumps and jumps.

The 2024 Honda Talon 1000 two-seater in Matte Abyss Black. The Honda Talon 1000 comes in a fancy Fox Live Valve version with adaptive suspension.

Both the Talon X and Talon R are offered in two- and four-seater configurations, allowing enthusiasts to choose what works best for their needs and preferences. Starting off with the two-seater Talon 1000X, it’s touted as a sharp-handling machine that’s perfect for tight, technical terrain. Its shorter wheelbase makes it perfect for navigating tight switchbacks with the Fox Live Valve version offering adaptive suspension performance. Meanwhile, the Talon 1000R is more at home in Baja-style riding conditions with open, high-speed terrain. Like the Talon 1000X, the R is also offered in a Fox Live Valve version with adaptive suspension.

As for the four-seater Talon 1000, the platform is perfect for enthusiasts looking to take their friends and family along for the ride. The rear seating area is spacious and provides comfort and safety for your passengers. Just like the two-seater models, the four-seater Talon 1000X favors tight, technical terrain, while the Talon 1000R is a higher-speed model that favors open desert terrain. The four-seater models also come in a Fox Live Valve trim option, with the adaptive suspension settings tuned to take passenger accommodations into account.

The 2024 Honda Talon 1000 four-seater promises a lot of space for your friends and family to enjoy the thrill of off-road adventure.

For those who don’t feel the need for active suspension, Honda has improved the non-Live Valve Talons for 2024. They get enhanced suspension systems from Showa, which have been developed specifically for the Talon series thanks to a close collaboration between Honda and Showa engineers. Here, the focus is on enhancing ride comfort and rebound control, all while enhancing the suspension bottoming resistance. It’s worth noting that the standard models with improved Showa suspension technology are offered for both the Talon 1000X and 1000R, and in both two- and four-seater configurations.

Commenting on the launch of the new models in the US market, Brandon Wilson, the Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing at American Honda stated, “As the Talon platform enters its sixth year in production, Honda is pleased to offer such an accomplished collection of sport side-by-sides for 2024. In a relatively short period, the Talon has won over a growing contingent of customers who appreciate the platform’s ability to deliver not only performance, but also reliability and dependability to the off-road experience.”

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Talon 1000R and 1000X Standard are offered in Matte Abyss Black. The Talon 1000R and Talon 1000X Fox Live Valve versions, meanwhile, get special treatment in the form of two colors: Pearl Red and Matte Navy Blue. As for the four-seaters, the Talon 1000X-4 comes in a Matte Abyss Black colorway, while the Fox Live Valve versions are sold in a sporty Pearl Red motif. Check out the table below for detailed pricing information.

Model MSRP Honda Talon 1000R $21,399 USD Honda Talon 1000X $20,399 USD Honda Talon 1000R Fox Live Valve $23,599 USD Honda Talon 1000X Fox Live Valve $22,599 USD Honda Talon 1000X-4 $22,899 USD Honda Talon 1000X-4 Fox Live Valve $24,899 USD Honda Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve $25,899 USD

American Honda says that the new UTVs will be available by February, 2024. Do note that pricing may vary depending on your region, so we recommend that you get in touch with your nearest Honda dealer for the most accurate pricing and availability information on all of Honda’s 2024 model-year motorcycles and UTVs.

