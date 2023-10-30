Austin, Texas-based electric powersports specialist Volcon is all about off-road fun with a focus on sustainability. The company, which first opened its doors in 2020, has already rolled out quite a number of interesting electric two-wheelers, such as the Grunt, Runt, and Brat. Its trio of electric two-wheelers has enjoyed quite a positive reception in the US, and now, Volcon has its sights set on expansion.

Via an exclusive distribution agreement with Indi Imports (Powersports Import and Distribution Ltd.), Volcon is setting up shop in New Zealand, a country known for its fondness for off-road exploration. Indi operates in the Queenstown Lakes District in Wānaka, and specializes in the importation of automotive and powersports equipment. The distribution agreement was inked with the help of the Tom Wood Group, which played a big role in Volcon’s US expansion.

In New Zealand, electric vehicles have been growing in popularity in recent years. According to a report by Motorcycle Powersports News, EV registrations have doubled in the country from 2021 to 2022. As such, Volcon sees huge potential in the market, as its products align with New Zealand’s future environmental goals.

Commenting on the new distribution agreement, Cristian Liani, international sales manager for Volcon stated, “This collaboration with Indi Imports overseen by the reputable Tom Wood Group, is another step forward in Volcon’s global journey. The environmentally conscious and agriculture communities in New Zealand present a ripe market for our electric vehicles. Following our successful expansion in Latin American territories, stepping into New Zealand is a thrilling venture and paves the way for more international alliances.”

Apart from expanding into New Zealand, Volcon recently set up shop in the South American market, specifically in Brazil. The company hopes to expand into other markets in the near future, and hopes to usher in a new era of sustainable off-road mobility solutions.

Daniel Irwin, the general manager for Indi Imports, explained that his company hopes to build a long-term partnership with Volcon, citing the huge potential the EV off-road segment has in the market, “We are looking forward to the opportunity of being long-term collaborators within the Volcon brand global rollout while gaining a genuine, first-mover advantage across outdoor EV vehicles for off-road adventures in both business and pleasure.”

Irwin also noted Volcon’s wide selection of products that are hoped to prove successful in the New Zealand market. “Our initial seeding order encompassing the Volcon Stag UTV and two-wheel vehicles, the Grunt EVO off-road motorcycle and the Brat e-bike will enable us to bring a global leading product to the market while allowing us to diversify our commercial model from a retail sales, parts, accessories and service business to national importing and distribution of alternative and independent ePowersport options.”