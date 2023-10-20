Italian helmet specialist Airoh is all about the off-road and adventure lineup. The brand has a wide selection of helmets designed for ADV, touring, and off-road riders, and continues to add new models to its lineup. We previously talked about the Twist 3, an enduro helmet that was just launched for the 2024 model-year. This time around, Airoh has launched the Aviator Ace 2, also designed for off-road aficionados.

Airoh says that the Aviator Ace 2 has been refined inside and out, with new styling and improved safety technology. The new model has been given Bluetooth communication system compatibility, making it easier for riders to stay connected to the world around them as they explore beyond the beaten path. Apart from that, Airoh has revised the structure of the helmet, from its shell to the inner workings, to make it compact and lightweight without compromising on safety.

The new Airoh Aviator Ace 2 is compliant to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard, and features a new composite carbon shell. The lightweight shell is durable and effective in absorbing and dissipating impacts, and is optimized in two sizes spread across five helmet sizes. Beneath the surface, the Aviator Ace 2 incorporates Airoh’s Sliding Net device, as well as its Emergency Fast Release cheek pads. Like most helmets of this category, it’s latched in place with a double-D ring retention system.

When it comes to comfort and fit, Airoh has incorporated a comprehensive ventilation system to keep riders nice and cool when exploring the wilderness. Intake vents can be found on top and on the chin guard, while heat extractors pull hot air out of the helmet at the back as you move. After a long ride, the cheek pads and inner linings can easily be removed and washed for extended service life. Furthermore, the cheek pads have been given a hypoallergenic treatment.

According to Airoh, the new Aviator Ace 2 weighs in at about 1,250 grams, give or take 50 grams depending on the size. This makes it one of the more lightweight offerings on the market, reducing fatigue on longer rides. Style-wise, it takes the form of a sporty enduro-style helmet, and is complemented by a wide assortment of colors and graphics. The price? A reasonable 399.99 euros, or approximately $423 USD.