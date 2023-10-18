Stylmartin, an Italian brand specializing in motorcycle-approved shoes and boots, is best known for its retro-inspired offerings that give riders of retro-inspired machinery a classy, sophisticated look. The brand makes use of styling cues from the world of mainstream fashion, and more often than not, it can be difficult to distinguish the brand’s moto-approved shoes from regular streetwear.

Such is the case with the brand’s newest offering, the Iron WP sneakers. These new high-cut sneakers give off a thoroughly retro aesthetic, and are finished with a distressed look that gives them the appearance of oxidized iron – hence the name. There are also gussets on top that further add to the boots’ retro aesthetic.

In terms of their construction, the Stylmartin Iron WP sneakers aren’t made of metal, to no one’s surprise. They are, however, made out of full-grain leather that has been given a water-repellent treatment. Meanwhile, just beneath the surface, the shoes receive a waterproof yet breathable lining. This is topped off by a mesh lining at the top and on the tongue for extra comfort.

While the Stylmartin Iron WP dazzles with its vintage-inspired looks, it also protects riders with a comprehensive array of safety technology. Apart from the already abrasion-resistant leather construction, the shoes incorporate internal protectors to the malleolus on both sides of the foot. These protectors prevent injury from impacts, twisting, and crushing forces. Lastly, a leather selector guard on the toe area adds a layer of durability for shifting gears on manual transmission motorbikes. Overall, the Iron WP is PPE-certified under the EN 13634:2017 standard.

As for pricing and availability, the Stylmartin Iron WP sneakers are offered in two colorways. The first is called Iron Bronze WP, and features a distressed look on the leather making it look like aged bronze. The next one is a black and red model, also with similarly distressed styling on the leather for a weathered look – yes, people have been making new things look old just for style. Stylmartin offers the new boots in sizes ranging from 36 to 47, and with a retail price of 199 euros, or about $209 USD.