French Gear Brand Segura Presents New Santana Moto Sneakers

French gear and equipment brand Segura has a wide selection of motorcycle gear catering to all sorts of riders. In particular, the brand focuses on street gear, with designs featuring a retro-inspired touch. Recently, Segura has also begun catering to urban riders with multiple pieces of textile gear. The newest of which has been launched just in time for the fall riding season, and it’s called the Satana sneakers.

A decade or so ago, the idea of wearing sneakers when riding a motorcycle was out of the question for any ATGATT believer. These days, however, it can be hard to tell a moto-certified pair of shoes from a regular pair of high-cut sneakers. This is largely thanks to advancements in technology when it comes to textile materials which boast incredible abrasion resistance and impact protection. This is exactly where the new Segura Santana sneakers are categorized.

On the outside, the sneaker is made entirely of a microfiber and polyester blend which keeps the shoe lightweight, while offering abrasion-resistant qualities. On the inside, Segura has equipped the Santana with a waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry should you find yourself caught in the rain during a ride. In true sneaker fashion, the Santana features a lace-up closure, however, there’s also a side zipper and pull tab on the back for easy wearing and removal.

On the safety side of the equation, the Santana receives rigid reinforcements on the toe and heel, neatly concealed beneath the sneaker’s textile exterior. Additionally, reinforcements that protect against crushing and torsional forces are also present, and so too are reflective inserts for extra visibility in low light conditions. All in all, the Segura Santana sneakers are certified according to the EN 13634 safety standard.

As for availability, Segura offers the Santana sneakers in two colorways consisting of black and a bold camo colorway. The shoes come with two sets of laces for you to customize, and there’s also a lady version with the same specs and pricing. Speaking of pricing, Segura is asking 169.99 Euros (about $179 USD) for its newest mid-season sneakers.