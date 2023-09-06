French Gear Label Segura Presents The Retro-Style Osborn Jacket

With weather taking a colder turn in most of the northern hemisphere, now may be the right time to refresh your gear and equipment collection. Of course, depending on the bike you ride, the type of gear you wear would also vary. For retro riders, Segura has a new jacket that strikes a balance between comfort, protection, and retro style.

The new Segura Osborn jacket is part of the French gear and equipment maker's fall/winter collection, and makes a statement with its bold color scheme. The central portion of the jacket is finished in a bright beige color, while the sleeves are denim, giving it the appearance of a vest. Its industrial-inspired styling is perfect for riders of retro machines such as scramblers and cafe racers who are looking to keep their style in check while staying warm and protected as cooler months arrive.

The jacket is mainly constructed out of a Serica fabric known for its durability and abrasion resistance. Beneath the surface, it sports a waterproof BWTech Super membrane, ensuring its wearer is kept warm and dry in cool weather. Furthermore, if you choose to venture out in even colder weather, there's a removable Shelltech Super thermal liner.

On the safety side of the equation, the Segura Osborn features removable Alpha protectors on the elbows and shoulders. These level 1 protectors are certified according to the EN 1621-1 standard. Furthermore, there's a pocket in the back for a standard back protecter, however, a back protector isn't included with the jacket. Nevertheless, the jacket is PPE Class A certified according to the EN17092-4:2020 standard.

Comfort and convenience aren't left out of the equation here, as the jacket gets a total of seven pockets for you to store your daily essentials. More specifically, four of these pockets are located on the outside, while three of them are inside for more valuable items like your wallet or mobile phone. For comfort, the jacket gets adjustment zones on the cuffs and waist, as well as an interior loop for connecting compatible pants.

Pricing and availability-wise, Segura offers the Osborn in a single beige-denim color combo, and in sizes ranging from S to 4XL. On Segura's official website, it's priced at 289.99 Euros, translating to about $312 USD. That said, pricing and availability may vary per region, so it's best to get in touch with your local gear retailer for more info.