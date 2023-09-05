Motorcyclists who ride all year round will surely appreciate a good waterproof pair of boots. This is especially true for riders who go on long-distance tours, crossing regions with varying weather conditions. Indeed, especially during spring and fall months, it can be bright and sunny in one place, and wet and stormy just a few miles away.

To cater to the needs of tourers in all weather, Portland, Oregon-based Icon Motorsports has just launched its newest pair of boots. Dubbed the Alcan, these heavy-duty touring boots are made out of durable and abrasion-resistant TechTuff leather. Beneath the surface, they're equipped with a waterproof yet breathable layer called the "eVent Membrane," which is designed to keep your feet dry in wet weather, while providing adequate ventilation in hot weather.

On the technology side of the equation, the boots make use of sturdy reinforcements on the toe box and the heel. There are also D3O malleolus protectors for added safety, as well as a reinforced shin plate. The selector area is also reinforced with an extra layer of material for extra longevity. Underneath, we find a non-slip outsole for confident footing in all terrain conditions, while on the inside, an EVA foam insole promotes comfort on long tours. Last but not least, the Icon Alcan WP boots make use of the BOA cable system, ensuring a snug fit that's easy to adjust and quick to remove.

Thanks to all these protective features, the Icon Alcan WP has been certified PPE under the EN 13634:2017 safety standard. In terms of availability and pricing, Icon Motorsports sells the Alcan WP boots in two colorways consisting of a stealthy black and an adventurous gray with black and white accents, and a gum rubber sole. Sizes range from 40 to 48.5, and the boots retail for $245 USD on Icon's official website (linked below).