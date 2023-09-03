Mistakes can be made, especially if you’re just starting out. In order to become a veteran rider, you must know how to proceed through the wonderful world of adventure riding, and guides and videos like these can definitely help you achieve that.

So, Dork in the Road on YouTube has a video for beginners out there, listing five more beginner adventure riding mistakes that people tend to make and that people need to stop making. Now, he did bring up a few good points, but do you agree with all of them?

The first is bringing water. “Real” adventure riding will involve you going out to the back country roads, the forests, the trails, the canyons, or wherever. Personally, I wholly agree with this statement. Heck, even on road rides you will feel the sun beating down on you, the wind draining your ability to hear and fatiguing your mind. Now, if you put yourself off the road, exerting yourself to keep your bike rubber-side down, and add all of the other elements, then the water becomes very valuable.

Second, he lists not being self-sufficient. There is a bit of an issue with this entry because beginners might not even know how to deal with issues associated with adventure riding on their own. In other words, it’ll take time and time is what you need to spend. I get the point of this entry, but I’d say that “going in unprepared” is the more appropriate name for this entry. Bring a group, bring tools, know how to use those tools, have the means to contact help if ever, or have a plan and a route handy.

Three, know where you’re going to ride. Going with the flow is definitely not the way to go. You may end up stretching yourself and your motorcycle for too long or too far as a beginner. As a beginner, you will also hit the wall of just “having enough” while out on a ride. Either that or you might bite off more than you can chew for a given ride. Make sure that you know the route and you know what you’re getting yourself into so you can go back to number two and prepare.

Fourth, not following group etiquette for adventure and dual-sport riding is a big no-no if you’re out on the trail. We get how sometimes beginners have something to prove to the more advanced riders in the group but prevent ego from driving the bike. Ride staggered, give ample following distance, and don’t pass unless you have a good reason to and you should be fine. I agree here. You don’t want to be the problem or cause a problem on a group ride far from home.

Fifth, is not riding your own ride. As a beginner, I wanted to keep up with the faster guys in my group, and the results were less than pretty. While I am here today writing to you about the dangers and what I think is right, you still have to remember and know yourself enough. As stated, do not let ego take the wheel (or the bars, rather). At the same time, don’t feel pressured to keep up with the group. Going back to number three, if you know where you’re going you shouldn’t have a problem. Ride your own ride, be comfortable with the speed you’re going, don’t push harder than you need to and you should be more than fine. You will be able to build your skills the more rides you go on, so make sure that you’re available for the next one.

Do you agree with the five mistakes listed? Personally, I agree with the gist and spirit of the list, but what do you think? Are these mistakes validly put, or do you have more to share? Let us know in the comments.