The Segura brand hails from France and caters to some of the most stylish riders out there. Casual motorcycle gear is what it specializes in, and one of the latest pieces in its collection includes the Uzy slim jeans for men and women.

When it comes to motorcycle gear that doesn’t look like motorcycle gear, Segura has some of the best options out there from jackets to gloves and definitely pants. Ready-to-wear and ready-to-ride, the Uzy is on-trend for riders looking for a slim and form-fitting pair of jeans, but with the protection of a real piece of motorcycle legwear.

The pants are constructed from stretch Cordura. A hardy fabric, the stretch element allows for freedom of movement in the jeans, appropriate for riders who want to remain free while on or off the bike. The construction of the garment and the Cordura fabric allows this pair of pants to achieve a Class AA rating, according to the EN 17092-3:2020 standard. It’s a mono-layer construction as well which means that it’ll be quite flexible to wear around town.

As for the armor, impact protection is provided for by a set of Alpha protectors, a pair in the hips and a pair in the knees. These protectors are certified Level 1, and the knee protectors are also height adjustable for an optimal fit while on the bike.

Apart from that, other convenience features include a set of belt loops a belt, a slim fit for style, a zip and button closure like normal jeans, and five standard pockets that are not at all out of place on normal denim.

As for the sizes available, both men and women can enjoy the comfort and protection that Segura is bringing to the table with its Uzy slim jeans. Men’s sizing runs from S to 4XL, while women’s sizes can run from T0 all the way up to T6.

Two washes are available, navy blue for men’s and women’s models, and black for men only.

The price of this piece, if you want it, will set you back about 229.99 EUR, or about $250 USD.