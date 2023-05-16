French Gear Label Segura Presents The Mojo Retro-Style Gloves

Summer is definitely the best time to hit the road on our bikes, not just because of the nice, dry weather and grippy roads, but also because of the fact that we can get the most comfy, stylish gear for warm weather. Not needing to wear a thick, thermal and waterproof jacket means we can be more comfortable, and as the kids these days say, flex the latest drip, aboard our trusty two-wheelers.

This is particularly true for neo-retro enthusiasts, who are by far the most vain bunch in the world of two wheels. I mean, who can blame them? Their bikes look super chic and retro, so it goes without saying that their gear needs to do some justice to the old-school-inspired aesthetic. Luckily, there's an abundance of options to choose from, with gear from brands far and wide designed specifically to keep riders safe, while maintaining that retro aesthetic. Take, for example, the new Mojo gloves from French brand Segura. Now, the brand has been around for several years now, and is known for its casual, stylish, an street-focused gear.

The Segura Mojo gloves are designed for use in summer, and feature stylish colorways perfect for classy riders looking to spice up their style. One of the standout materials used in their construction is goat leather, which provides a soft and durable outer layer that can withstand the rigors of the road. Additionally, the gloves feature nubuck for added texture and grip. To enhance breathability and ventilation, the gloves also include perforated panels. For added comfort, the gloves are lined with polyester, while 3D mesh is incorporated to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture.

In addition to its high-quality materials, the Segura Mojo gloves also offer several key design features that enhance rider safety and comfort. The gloves include a protective shell on the metacarpals, providing an extra layer of protection in the event of a fall or impact. The palm is reinforced to provide better grip and reduce the risk of abrasions or injuries. The gloves are designed with a tactile index to enhance grip and control, and are EN13594:2015 certified, meeting European safety standards for motorcycle gloves.

As for comfort and fit, non-slip inserts are also integrated into the gloves to help riders maintain a secure grip on their motorcycle. The short elastic cuff also provides a snug fit around the wrist, while a Velcro wrist tightening system allows riders to adjust the fit to their liking.

The Segura Mojo gloves are available in two stylish color options: white/beige and navy/gray. The gloves are also available in a range of sizes, from T8 to T13, to accommodate a variety of hand sizes. The price of the Segura Mojo gloves is €79.99, or about $87 USD making them a great value for their high-quality materials and advanced design features.