New Segura Mojo Jacket Keeps You Cool And Dapper In The Summer

For most motorcyclists, looking and feeling cool is a big part of the two-wheeled lifestyle. Apart from keeping us safe in the event things go sideways, our gear goes a long way in defining our aesthetic, too. We tend to dress to match the bikes we ride, and this is especially true when it comes to the neo-retro segment composed of a myriad of scramblers, cruisers, and cafe racers.

Luckily, there are tons of options when it comes to retro-inspired gear, as nearly all manufacturers have a range of gear to cater to this segment of the market. That being said, some brands have built their entire apparel line on the retro scene. A good example of this is French brand Segura, who offers a wide selection of retro-inspired jackets, gloves, and pants. The brand is expanding its catalog for the 2023 riding season with the launch of a new jacket.

Dubbed the Mojo, this summer jacket is designed to go hand-in-hand with the brand’s gloves of the same name. Here, the Mojo jacket gives off a laid back appearance like that of a canvas jacket. More specifically, it’s constructed out of Serica fabric, a technical material that’s known for its breathability and abrasion resistance. On top of that, the jacket gets ventilated mesh panels on the chest, under the arms, and on the back for even more ventilation.

Style-wise, this new Segura Mojo jacket gives off 80s adventure vibes thanks to its long cut and numerous external pockets. On the inside, however, it impresses with a wide range of protective features such as Alpha Level 1 protectors on the shoulders and elbows. There’s also a pocket on the back to accommodate a standard back protector. Thanks to these features, the jacket is certified Class A PPE in accordance with the EN17092:2020 standard.

When it comes to colors, the Segura Mojo comes in two eye-catching motifs including gray with beige and brown accents, and blue with white yellow and red designs. It’s priced at 259.99 Euros, or about $288 USD, and is offered in sizes ranging from S to 4XL.