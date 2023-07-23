Tucano Urbano Presents The New Flowmotion Summer Jacket

With a sizable portion of the northern hemisphere experiencing exceedingly hot temperatures, it can be all too tempting to forego essential riding gear when hitting the road on two wheels. Luckily, nearly all gear manufacturers have products tailored specifically to keep you cool in hot temperatures. These are usually made out of lightweight, breathable textile fabrics that promote a lot of airflow.

If in the past these were considered less protective than their leather counterparts, technology has improved such that they offer equal if not even better protection. A good example of this is the new Flowmotion jacket from Tucano Urbano. With this jacket, the Italian gear and equipment manufacturer offers a trendy design with an eye-catching style, while offering ample safety features for both city and extended rides out of town.

In terms of its construction, the Tucano Urbano Flowmotion jacket features a traditional bomber cut, and is made out of 3D mesh textile fabric. Apart from being lightweight and breathable, this fabric also boasts abrasion resistance for added safety. Beneath the stylish and colorful exterior, the jacket features lightweight and ventilated protectors on the shoulders and elbows. These protectors feature CPS Aerosoft technology, offering excellent impact dissipation while remaining lightweight and ventilated. Thanks to all these features, the jacket is Class AA PPE certified.

Safety features aside, the Flowmotion jacket is equipped with a light mesh lining with moisture wicking properties to keep you cool on the road. There’s also a removable windbreaker in the event temps drop, and a variety of internal and external pockets for extra convenience. Tucano Urbano offers the Flowmotion jacket in both men’s and women’s cuts, with blue, black, and yellow color options for men, and black and yellow options for women.

Tucano Urbano’s new Flowmotion textile jacket carries a retail price of 159.90 Euros, or about $178 USD. Do note that pricing and availability may vary depending on the region, so it’s best to check out Tucano Urbano’s official website linked below, or get in touch with your local gear and equipment retailer for more information.