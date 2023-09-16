Gear Review: Falco Chaser Motorcycle Sneakers

If you haven’t heard of Gianni Falco because brands like TCX, Forma, or even Stylmartin are populating most of the shelves of your local motorcycle superstore, perhaps this Italian brand could be the next big thing that could upset the bigger players of motorcycle footwear.

Before getting acquainted with this pair of boots, I had a pair of Formas (which fell apart too quickly), a pair of TCX Street Ace Air (one of my all-time favorites that’s still kicking and replaced by the Street 3), and a pair of Augi AU-10s (still kicking, but kind of falling apart). So when this pair came across my desk, I had high hopes that it could at least live up to the performance and the quality of the TCX Street Ace Air—my standard when it comes to performance and durability on the daily. This is also my second pair of Falco boots. I had good things to say about the Durant so I had high hopes for the Chaser.

With the goalposts set, it was off to the races. I used this pair of boots for everything from commuting to gymkhana, and fast and sporty rides. Priced at about $190 USD, give or take, it’s positioned well up against the competition with a few dollars in between depending on where you get it from. Though, is it worth the price? Spoiler alert: quite.

High-Quality-High-Top

Made in Italy kind of says it all. The Falco Chaser that I got was perfect out of the box. No quality control issues were spotted, and the “leather” on the boot was nice and stiff, in need of a break-in. The boots also had structure to them, standing up on their own and both the left and the right boots were symmetrical. Falco’s quality control and craftsmanship get top marks and are in line with my expectations of a premium boot.

I put the quotation marks in “leather” because it’s not actually made out of cowhide. Falco calls it Micro-Synth which is a synthetic material that mimics the look of leather, but as per my testing, the all-black colorway did hold up quite well against the elements, heat, and the constant shifting and rear braking actions. I do agree that real leather is preferable at a price point like this, but considering that the synthetic upper has been holding up and still looking new regardless of the amount of abuse, I’d say that it’s a good material and one that’ll still look fresh mile after mile.

However, I will say that Falco really needs to put in better insoles for this boot. The stock insoles from the factory were thin, had no anti-bacterial properties, and slid around. The moment I put my foot in the Chaser and walked around, I took the shoes off and looked for a spare pair of Ortholite insoles to replace the stock pair. The improvement in step-in comfort was very dramatic and it was a night and day difference plus the insoles didn’t slide around anymore.

Taller Than Average, Spot On Fit.

My feet are slim and not flat, so finding footwear that fits is usually easy for me. I was able to get my true size for these shoes, even after putting in thicker insoles. It’s about the same length and width as my TCXs, so whatever size you are in those, get the same for the Falco.

While the footbed is true-to-size, the height of these boots compared to more “standard” casual riding shoes may put you off at first. I did have to get used to the height of these boots at first, which meant a bit of chaffing in the collar. Prior to this, I had ankle socks on and the collar of the left shoe caused a bit of irritation on my shin. I solved the problem with high socks but considering that the collar of the boot is thin and rather sharp at the edges, it’s definitely something that you’re going to have to dress around.

Other than that, however, the side zipper was one feature that felt like a necessity given the height of these boots. Getting in the boot is easy enough, just put it on, and YOLO (You Only Lace Once). After that, it’s all a matter of zipping and unzipping for easy ingress and egress. Also, after you tie the laces, Falco has also designed a lace stay on the tongue so you won’t have to worry about snagging something, or a knot coming undone.

Comfort, Style, and Peace of Mind

Now, if you do swap out the insole for something cushier, and wear high socks, the general comfort of this shoe is an all-day pair. The shoes are by no means flexible like a pair of runners, but there was just enough flex on the toe-box for it to be walkable. Once the day was done, all it took were two zips to get my feet out of there. Conveniences like that are well-appreciated, but at the same time, the peace of mind is there when it comes to protection.

Falco has equipped the Chaser with D3O and High-Tex. The boot is also CE-certified with reinforcements on the toe plus a crush-proof sole. What’s nice about these boots is that even with the zipper, Falco still managed to fit a D3O insert on the medial side of the boot where the zipper is. With the Chaser, you get both convenience and protection, albeit very slightly compromised since it’s not a full circle. However, the fact that you get the zipper is already a huge plus. Also, I was able to brave a few rain showers with this pair of boots, and the high-tex membrane held up well in the rain even if I was wearing a pair of normal riding jeans. I’d rate this boot splashproof but not storm proof though it will be a bit more resistant compared to other mid-cut casual boots in the market with liners due to its height.

With all of this tech, I have to say that Falco did a good job at fitting it all into a stylish package. Paired with a nice set of riding denim, you have yourself a very versatile shoe for on and off-bike duty. If the high-cut style isn’t your thing, you can stretch your pant legs over it, but if you prefer, you can also tuck your pants into the boots. Personally, I prefer hiding the top part of the boot.

Finally, Falco ensures that you have proper traction on these shoes. The rubber that they use in the Chaser, and also their other riding boots, is an oil-resistant and high-grip compound. I also like that the outsole is thicker compared to most riding sneakers. The herringbone pattern has a better-than-average multi-directional grip and complements the rubber compound nicely. Compared to my other shoes, this is by far the grippiest pair of casual riding shoes. I would have preferred the boots to have stitching instead of cement, however, time will tell whether Falco’s glue job holds up longer than some of my other boots.

Verdict: Just Change The Insoles

Everything about the boot is well-designed and the insoles are really the only thing that I had a major issue with. Other than that, the shifter pad is placed well, the laces lace, the sole is stiff, the D3O is unnoticeable, and the fit is true. It’s just the insole that needs replacing and the height that needs some tall socks to go with it.

Even with some of its shortcomings, I genuinely feel that this is a good pair of boots and the quality is very impressive. Materials aren’t the most luxurious, but in terms of function, Falco has done well with the Chaser. Because of the low-maintenance upper, decently water-resistant liner, under-the-radar styling, convenience features, and its well-designed protective elements, the Chaser has become the go-to boot in my rotation for everyday wear.

Gallery: Gear Review: Falco Chaser Motorcycle Sneakers

24 Photos

For about $190 to $200 USD, only the insole is inexcusable. Falco, if you are reading this, please change it into something that is softer and won’t slip around in the boot. If I were to recommend this product, I would definitely “require” the owner to swap out the insole. Otherwise, the boot’s upper and outsole quality is remarkable as is its feature set. Quality and style-wise, I believe Falco has a lineup that may give the more famous brands in the industry something to be wary about.