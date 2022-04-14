TCX Introduces Street 3 WP Casual Riding Sneakers

A pair of casual motorcycle-approved sneakers can certainly go a long way in keeping you comfortable both on and off the bike. This is especially true if you’re anything like me, who uses a motorcycle as their primary mode of transport. While full-on touring or sport boots undoubtedly offer superior protection, they can be uncomfortable and look pretty weird when you’re off the bike. As such, sneakers like TCX’s Street 3 waterproof kicks are the perfect compromise.

TCX prides itself with an extensive catalog of motorcycle-specific shoes, with applications ranging from street, to off-road, to full-on race boots. The Street 3 falls under the more casual selection of kicks, and takes the form of a skate-inspired shoe that looks equally at home on the bike or on the streets. Beneath its casual styling, though, the Italian manufacturer has incorporated the latest and greatest in protective technology to ensure you’re dressed for both the ride and the slide.

The TCX Street 3 is made out of a suede outer layer, and is completely waterproof. Underneath the suede exterior, however, we find a T-Dry membrane and D3O malleolus protectors. These give the shoes decent impact-resistance while allowing for comfort and range of motion when walking. Furthermore, a ZPlate sole offers superior feel to the controls, while at the same time protecting from crushing and twisting forces in the event of a crash. The shoes are secured snuggly and firmly by a standard lace closure with an elastic band at the tongue. This keeps the upper part secure, while preventing the laces from getting caught on the controls.

For added comfort, TCX has thrown in an OrthoLite comfort insole to keep your feet comfortable even on long hours on the saddle followed by a day’s worth of walking. A thick outsole made out of Groundtrax rubber provides maximum traction when straddling your bike, or simply walking on wet, slippery streets. TCX offers the Street 3 WP in four colors consisting of black, brown, green/ brown, and black/ white. As for pricing, they retail for 154.95 Euros, translating to around $172 USD. Do note, however, that pricing may vary on your retailer and where in the world you ship to.