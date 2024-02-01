New Scorpion Trail III Adventure Tire Specs And Sizes Revealed

Back in October 2023, Pirelli announced the successor to its massively successful Scorpion Trail II tire, the Scorpion Trail III. First introduced all the way back in 2015, the Scorpion Trail II adorned some of the finest adventure-touring bikes of the modern era. Now, with technology, performance, and rider demands ever changing in the adventure world, Pirelli has enhanced its flagship adventure tire to be even better.

Pirelli has finally revealed all the specs, details, and sizes of the new Scorpion Trail III, and it’s sure to delight performance-oriented adventure-seekers looking to maximize their bikes’ on and off-road performance. For starters, Pirelli says that the Scorpion Trail III is capable of handling both sporty road riding and off-road terrain. It gets a sporty road profile with a tread pattern inspired by the Diablo family of performance tires. Meanwhile, for when it’s time to venture off road, reinforced grooves enhance steering grip and rigidity.

The Pirelli Scorpion Trail III inherits the sporty profile of the Diablo series of tires.

The new Scorpion Trail III is constructed out of new 100-percent silica compounds that promise consistent performance on both wet and dry conditions. The front tire is made of a single compound, while the rear tire features a dual-compound construction. Here, the shoulders of the tire are made of a softer rubber to improve cornering grip and stability, while the center of the tire is made of a harder rubber for extra longevity when covering long distances on the highway.

Adventure tires like the Scorpion Trail III are meant to be fitted on heavyweight adventure bikes such as the KTM 1290 Super Adventure and BMW R 1300 GS. As such, Pirelli has beefed up the structure with a zero-degree steel belt with a reinforced structure to handle heavy loads. The tires have been engineered for better mileage, too, promising high-speed stability and progressive behavior.

The new Pirelli Scorpion Trail III promises uncompromising performance both on and off road.

When it comes to availability, Pirelli says that the new Scorpion Trail III will begin rolling into dealers by the first half of 2024. It’ll gradually be released in a total of nine front tire sizes and nine rear tire sizes. Check out the size chart below:

Pirelli Scorpion Trail III Front Tire Sizes:

120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) TL

120/70 ZR 19 M/C 60W TL

120/70 R 19 M/C 60V TL

120/70 ZR 19 M/C 60W TL (D)

110/80 R 19 M/C 59V TL

100/90 - 19 M/C 57V TL

90/90 V 21 M/C (54V) TL

110/80 R 18 M/C 58V TL

100/90 - 18 M/C 56V TL

Pirelli Scorpion Trail III Rear Tire Sizes:

180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) TL

170/60 ZR 17 M/C 72W TL (D)

170/60 R 17 M/C 72V TL

170/60 ZR 17 M/C 72W TL

160/60 ZR 17 M/C (69W) TL

150/70 R 17 M/C 69V TL

140/80 R 17 M/C 69V TL

130/80 R 17 M/C 65V TL

120/90 - 17 M/C 64H TL