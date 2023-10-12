Adventure bikes with an off-road focus are enjoying increasing popularity among riders of varying displacements. In the middleweight category, bikes like the Aprilia Tuareg 660 and Yamaha Tenere 700 have enjoyed a lot of success. Meanwhile, bigger bikes like the Ducati Multistrada and BMW GS series continue to be very popular among enthusiasts.

With all that being said, it's essential to acknowledge that many of these motorcycles are primarily used on the road, despite all the technology stuffed in to make them capable off-roaders. Therefore, achieving a balance between off-road prowess and on-road performance is crucial. The rapid growth in popularity of the adventure bike segment has ushered in quite a lot of new accessories and upgrades, as well as specialized tires to meet the demands of riders. Pirelli, for example, has always been at the top of its game when it comes to tire choices for ADV riders.

More specifically, the Scorpion series is a favorite among both casual and die-hard adventurers, with the latest Scorpion Trail II found as standard equipment on top-tier adventure bikes like the Ducati Multistrada V4. Despite being introduced back in 2015, the Pirelli Scorpion Trail II continues to demonstrate its prowess today, even as ADV bikes have become more off-road focused and powerful. That said, Pirelli has decided that it’s time to upgrade its Scropion series, and has announced the Scorpion Trail III for the 2024 model-year.

While the specifics of the new Pirelli Scorpion Trail III have yet to be officially disclosed, Pirelli promises that it blends sporty road performance and respectable off-road capability – two things that sit on opposite ends of the spectrum. On top of that, Pirelli says that the new Scorpion Trail III will deliver not only sportier on-road handling, but also improved traction on wet surfaces. It’s also said to be more durable, and capable of withstanding rugged terrain. As such, the new tires could very well be the most versatile adventure-touring tires to come out of Pirelli’s factory.

Pirelli states that the upcoming Scorpion Trail III tires are aimed at medium to large displacement adventure models, specifically models with engines larger than 400cc. As such, the new tires are sized accordingly, with its front wheel options set for launch in 19 and 21-inch sizes. That said, Pirelli is also expected to release a 17-inch front wheel option for riders looking to give their adventure-touring models (like the Kawasaki Versys series of bikes) a touch of off-road capability. The launch of the new Scorpion Trail III is expected in January, 2024.