Whatever your dirt-based passion is, Kawasaki is hoping to bring those dreams a little closer with a host of updates to the 2025 KX250, KX250X, and KLX230R.

Just how serious are these updates? The engines in all three bikes get varying degrees of updates, as do the frames, suspensions, and ergos. The KX250 and KX250X get the most significant updates, while the trail-focused KLX230R and KLX230R S get slightly more modest tweaks.

The 2025 Kawasaki KX250 and KX250X

2025 Kawasaki KX250 2025 Kawasaki KX250X

Let's start with the competition models. The 2025 KX250 and KX250X both get a redesigned engine. There's a new piston with a molybdenum coating, as well as a finger-follower valve train that Team Green wants you to know was designed by its own in-house, multiple WSBK championship-winning engineers.

Other engine changes include a reduced compression ratio to improve how the power feels in the lower revs; a new intake and exhaust layout; a new single-shaft primary engine balancer for smoother power and reduced vibrations; a 44mm throttle body; and a new airbox design.

There's now a Mode button located on the left handlebar, which allows riders to choose between a Normal and an Aggressive engine map. Incidentally, both engine maps can easily be tweaked by riders using their smartphone, as long as they have the Kawasaki Rideology app installed.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The frame was updated on both bikes to accommodate the new center-port exhaust. Additionally, Kawasaki revised the torsional rigidity characteristics of the frame to enhance the front-end feel when riding. It also focused on the two most magic words that every rider (especially those in competition) likes to hear: Mass centralization.

There's a Showa inverted coil-spring front fork; kashima-coated outer fork tubes to reduce friction; and a new Showa Uni-Trak rear suspension on both the KX250 and KX250X. Because the KX250 is intended for MX and the KX250X is intended for cross-country competition, both suspensions are tuned a bit differently from one another to better suit each discipline.

Both the KX250 and KX250X get a semi-floating 270mm petal front brake disc, as well as a 240mm rear disc. Additionally, both bikes also wear Dunlop MX34 tires from the factory. New bodywork and a new quick-release side cover that doesn't require tools to remove add to the enhanced usability that Kawasaki tried to engineer into these two machines.

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX230R and KLX230R S

Gallery: 2025 Kawasaki KX250, KX250X, KLX230R and KLX230R S

24 Photos

Are you a rider who's short in stature? I'm right there with you, friend. I'm 5-foot-3 with a 27-inch inseam, and some days, I feel like I'm shrinking from even that modest height. It can be tough out there for us short folks (unless you're a racer, where tiny stature reigns supreme), but it doesn't have to be.

While short riders who grew up riding dirt may quickly get used to getting on super tall bikes, Team Green is also looking out for those riders who might have more difficulty in the bike-climbing department. That's why there's a KLX230R and a KLX230R S. The seat height is lowered by 1.2 inches on the S, making it just a bit more accessible to a wider range of riders.

What other changes can be found on the 2025 KLX230Rs? There's a narrower intake port and slightly smaller (4mm) intake valve to boost performance in the low- to mid-range. There's also a new keyed ignition that shares its key with the fuel tank.

A new rear sub-frame, slightly revised rake and trail to improve handling, and small changes to the front fork lower triple clamp and rear shock, as well as revised ergos are on the menu.