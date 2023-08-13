There was no shortage of crazy speed this year at the Isle of Man TT. Some of the fastest riders out there were on a mission to log the fastest laps once more, including Peter Hickman.

Hickman, aboard his BMW M 1000 RR for Monster Energy by FHW Racing, broke the outright lap record. He was able to lap the 37.73-mile TT Mountain Corse in a staggering 16 minutes and 36.115 seconds. At the same time, he also clocked in the highest average speed for the course, at 136.358 miles per hour.

The feat was achieved in the second race of the RL360 Superstock class in the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races. In the same class, Hickman also found himself going up against other veteran riders like Michael Dunlop for MD Racing, Dean Harrison for DAO Racing Kawasaki, and more. On the starting line, Hickman’s BMW wouldn’t be the only one on the field, and the Bimmer was joined by some pretty stiff competitors in the form of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblades, Kawasaki ZX-10RRs, Yamaha YZF-R1s, other BMW S and M1000RRs, and even Suzuki GSX-R1000s, plus a few variations of the aforementioned bikes.

Cutting to the video, it’s all pretty straightforward as far as Isle of Man videos are concerned. Watching this will take a while, as the 37-mile course often passes the 15-minute mark. Going flat-out for a few seconds while out on a ride is one thing, but doing that for 15 minutes while navigating twists, turns, and even jumps, is something that no normal rider would probably be able to do. Hickman is one of a kind this year, dominating the last three races of the season.

In the second race of the RL360 Superstock TT class alone, 4,037.110 miles were logged with the entire field making a total of 107 laps during the day. Race two was just one day out of six that was part of the Tourist Trophy this year, and counting the qualifying rounds, it was a total of 11 straight days of racing from May 29 to June 10, 2023.

With the absolutely staggering speeds and times this year, the 2024 season has me excited to see whether another lap record will be set by Hickman again or by any one of his rivals. Only time will tell.