It's a new year, and Harley-Davidson celebrated by announcing two things. The first is several returning models for 2024, including bikes from its Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Trike, and Adventure Touring lines.

The second announcement is a save-the-date request for January 24, 2024. That's the day that the Motor Company will reveal its 2024 limited production lineup, including Custom Vehicle Operations models. A launch film called American Dreamin' will showcase those and additional new models on the Harley-Davidson official website beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time that Wednesday, exactly three weeks from today.

Here's the 2024 Harley-Davidson Returning Models Lineup

In the Sport category, you'll find the following 2024 models:

Model 2024 Colors Starting MSRP (US) 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Vivid Black, Billiard Gray $11,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Vivid Black, Red Rock, Billiard Gray, Sharkskin Blue $16,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Baja Orange, Red Rock, Black Denim, Billiard Gray $13,499

In the Cruiser lineup, you'll find these 2024 models:

Model 2024 Colors Starting MSRP (US) 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Red Rock, Billiard Gray, Vivid Black $23,399 2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Billiard Gray, Vivid Black $14,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Vivid Black, Red Rock, Sharkskin Blue, Billiard Gray $19,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 White Onyx Pearl, Blue Burst, Alpine Green, Vivid Black, Billiard Gray $22,499 2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 Red Rock/Vivid Black, Vivid Black, Atlas Silver Metallic, Alpine Green, Billiard Gray $22,499 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, Blue Burst, Baja Orange $16,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Sharkskin Blue, Red Rock, Billiard Gray, Vivid Black $21,999

Moving on to the Grand American Touring category, here are the 2024 models announced so far:

Model 2024 Colors Starting MSRP (US) 2024 Harley-Davidson Road King Special White Onyx Pearl, Red Rock, Vivid Black, Billiard Gray $24,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited Red Rock/Vivid Black, Vivid Black, Billiard Gray, Sharkskin Blue, Blue Burst $32,499 2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Billiard Gray, Red Rock/Vivid Black, Vivid Black, White Onyx Pearl, Sharkskin Blue $32,499

In Adventure Touring, there's just one 2024 returning model to consider:

Model 2024 Colors Starting MSRP (US) 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Alpine Green with laced wheels, Vivid Black with cast wheels, Billiard Gray with cast wheels, Billiard Gray with laced wheels, Red Rock/Birch White with laced wheels, Red Rock/Birch White with cast wheels, Alpine Green with cast wheels, Vivid Black with laced wheels $19,999

In Trikes, there are three returning 2024 models:

Model 2024 Colors Starting MSRP (US) 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Sharkskin Blue, Atlas Silver Metallic, Vivid Black, Red Rock, Billiard Gray $34,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Vivid Black, Alpine Green, Billiard Gray $31,999 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Billiard Gray, Red Rock/Vivid Black, Alpine Green/Vivid Black, Vivid Black, Blue Burst $37,999

What model(s) are you most looking forward to in 2024? Whether they're listed here or not, let us know in the comments.

Gallery: 2024 Harley-Davidson Returning Models