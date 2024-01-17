It may be the heart of winter in the northern hemisphere right now, but Harley-Davidson is thinking about (and planning for) the middle of summer in Milwaukee. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will touch down from July 25 through 28.

To shake you out of your winter torpor, Harley announced its first Homecoming headline acts in mid-January. Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Jelly Roll and Hardy will do the honors on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Other artists that will appear at the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming event include the Offspring, Cypress Hill, Destroy Boys, Otoboke Beaver, and Irontom on Saturday, July 27th and Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Hueston, and Shaylen on Friday, July 26th.

While the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival includes both free and paid events, admission to Veterans Park for both days of concerts does require the purchase of tickets. Two-day and One-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, and VIP ticket options will be available for the 2024 event.

2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Advance Ticket Sales

If you're filling in your calendar for 2024, then you may want to keep an eye on January 18, 2024. At 10 a.m. Central time, Harley will open its advance ticket sales for the 2024 Homecoming event. Check the link in our Sources for more information, or to sign up for an email reminder. Depending on how presales go, some tickets may be available on-site, but that won't happen if they sell out online well ahead of the show dates.

Honoring Willie G.

The theme of the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming will be celebrating the legacy of Willie G. Davidson and the integral part that he's played in both the brand's and motorcycling's history.

Full details about the festival, including schedules for all the events that Harley is planning, will be announced after the events calendar is finalized. It is a family-friendly event throughout, and is meant for all Harley fans of all ages to be able to enjoy.

Are you excited about the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival lineup? Who are you most looking forward to seeing? What performers, in your opinion, are missing from the list that you wish would play? Let us know in the comments below.