2023 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Was A Huge Success

From July 13 to 16, 2023, Harley-Davidson held its Homecoming Festival in celebration of the brand’s 120th anniversary. Throughout the course of the weekend, motorcycle enthusiasts – both Harley owners and enthusiasts of all brands and types – flocked to Veterans Park in Milwaukee to celebrate the joy of life on two wheels. Needless to say, the event was a huge success, with Harley-Davidson stating that it delivered “record-breaking attendance.”

Indeed, thousands upon thousands of passionate individuals flocked to the event, and enjoyed tons of activities including motorcycle showcases, food and drink stalls, and live music from the likes of Green Day and the Foo Fighters. There were also demo rides, stunt shows, and many other attractions making the event a family friendly affair. In total, there were more than 130,000 individuals in attendance, as well as 73,000 motorcycles that lined the grounds of the Harley-Davidson museum and Sixth Street.

To provide a spectacular culmination to the Homecoming Festival, event organizers set up a motorcycle parade that made its way through Wisconsin Avenue. The spectacle featured close to 7,000 motorcycles. Simultaneously, events commemorating the Bar and Shield’s 120th anniversary were held in six additional Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson dealerships. This meant that individuals looking for even more fun could head over to Greenfield, Milwaukee, Thiensville, Kenosha, West Bend and Oconomowoc dealerships.

Coinciding with the merriment of the Homecoming Festival, Harley-Davidson also launched the new 2023 CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models. The two newest models in Harley’s Custom Vehicle Operations department dazzled audiences with their high-end features and advanced technology geared towards rider comfort and long-distance touring.

With the massive success of the 2023 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, the MoCo has already announced the schedule for the 2024 Homecoming Festival. Mark your calendars for July 25 to 28, 2024 for yet another exciting event. For more details and information, please visit Harley-Davidson’s official website, or get in touch with your nearest Harley dealer.