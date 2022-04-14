Italy’s Guareschi Moto posted a bunch of photos of its bike for the upcoming 2022 MotoRally season. The model in question hails from Noale, and it is the Aprilia Tuareg 660. Dressed to the nines with all sorts of choice parts, the Tuareg looks just about ready to take on whatever rally stage is thrown at it.

In its stock form, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes with a 660cc parallel-twin engine that’s the same mill that you can find in the RS660 and Tuono 660. From the factory, the model produces up to 80 horsepower with 51.6 pound-feet of torque.

Perhaps the most apparent change that Guareschi’s made to the bike is the Zard exhaust. It’s a shame that the brand didn’t show a video of it in action so we get to hear that parallel-twin sing its burly song. The system is made out of titanium from the headers to the muffler, and the dual tips look pretty sweet as well.

For its suspension, Guareschi went to Andreani for the rear monoshock. It’s not totally clear whether the front forks have an Andreani tube in them, but it won’t be surprising if it did, given the fork’s top hats. Acerbis chipped in with its trademark hand guards, and a pair of ProGrip grips hide behind the guards.

Gallery: Guareschi Moto's Aprilia Tuareg For MotoRally 2022

Now, that’s just about everything that we can pick from the photos that were posted. Guareschi Moto allotted three separate posts for the Aprilia, and each image gallery is an assortment of different angles and macros of the Tuareg’s upgrades.

Guareschi Moto’s a little quiet for now about the upgrades. Perhaps in a future post, the brand will reveal more details about its Tuareg build. Did Guareschi tune it to make more power given the full exhaust system? Are the forks Andreani? Are there other modifications aside from the titanium and carbon exhaust? The only thing to do now is to wait for Guareschi to feed us the full details, and for us to actually see it in action.