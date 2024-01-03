We're only three days into 2024, but we're going to guess that you've already made at least a few motorcycle-related plans for the new year. If you're still looking for things to do, though, Aprilia just announced that its Tuareg Experience is returning to North America for two events in 2024 that you may want to know about.

Both events, as you probably expect from the name, involve several days of guided dual sport riding through beautiful terrain, all done on the backs of a fleet of rented 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660s. The first location is Baja California, while the second goes from New Mexico into southern Colorado. The groups will purposely be limited to 10 participants for each event.

Gallery: Aprilia Tuareg Experience 2024 - North America

7 Photos

Here's more information about both Tuareg Experiences:

Aprilia Tuareg Experience - Baja California, February 2024

From February 16 through 23, 2024, Piaggio Group Americas will guide riders from a starting point in San Diego, California through an on- and off-road tour that winds through Ensenada, San Quintin, Catavina, and Bahia de Los Angeles before turning around and looping back up toward San Diego.

The planned route will span over 1,000 miles over the course of six days, with most of each day to be spent riding. Riders participating in this event should be experienced, with at least an intermediate level of capability at dual-sport riding, according to Aprilia. Each day will likely cover over 200 miles according to the planned route.

Full gear is required, including a DOT-certified helmet, boots, pants, jackets, and gloves with no skin showing. A back protector is suggested as well. Riders should also be prepared to ride in all weather conditions (rain or shine) unless the weather is a safety hazard. Aprilia is not providing gear rentals for this event. Proof of medical insurance is also required.

What's included in your fee: Aprilia Tuareg 660 rental, full room and board, and a guided riding experience led by Aprilia. A chase vehicle will follow, but participants are asked to limit their gear to one bag to stow on the vehicle, and possibly one backpack that they can wear while riding. Passengers are not allowed on this journey.

Full cost of the event in 2024 is $3,750. While this fee covers room, board, and bike rental, be aware that it does not include any costs associated with getting yourself to and from San Diego to begin the journey or to go back home.

Aprilia Tuareg Experience - New Mexico, May/June 2024

From May 29 through June 2, 2024, Aprilia is hosting a three day Tuareg Experience ride that starts in Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico, rides to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and then returns to Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico. This Tuareg Experience is available both to riders wishing to rent Aprilia Tuareg 660s from Aprilia for the occasion, and also to existing Tuareg 660 owners who want to participate on their own bikes.

Aprilia suggests that riders wishing to participate in this event should have at least intermediate level dual sport riding experience. Expect riding days to go over 200 miles, so you'll be in the saddle for most of the day.

Full gear is required, including a DOT-certified helmet, gloves, jacket, pants, and boots with no skin showing. Aprilia also suggests a back protector. All weather conditions will be ridden through unless they are safety hazards, so rain gear and layers are good ideas. Aprilia will not provide gear rentals for this event. Proof of medical insurance is also required.

What's covered for this event: Full room and board. Depending on what you sign up for, rental of an Aprilia Tuareg 660 from Aprilia is also covered, but existing Tuareg 660 owners can also sign up at a different rate and ride their own bikes instead.

A chase vehicle will follow behind the group, but participants are asked to limit their items to a single bag to stow on the chase vehicle, as well as possibly a backpack they can wear on the ride.

Full cost of this event varies based on whether you want to rent an Aprilia Tuareg 660 or bring your own. For people wishing to rent a Tuareg 660, the cost is $2,500. For existing Tuareg 660 owners who want to join the trip, the cost is $1,500. Please note that only the cost of room, board, and possibly bike rental is included with payment. All costs associated with transporting yourself to and from New Mexico are your own responsibility, and are not covered.

For full information, or to sign up for either event, please check the links in our Sources.