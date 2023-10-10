It goes without saying that Aprilia set the bar high in the middleweight adventure bike segment with the launch of the Tuareg 660 back in 2021. The Italian adventure-enduro, alongside the Yamaha Tenere 700, remain two favorite machines of adventure riders with a proclivity for off-road riding. That being said, the Tuareg 660 strikes a balance between maneuverability, performance, and comfort, making it suitable for riders of all backgrounds.

For the 2024 model-year, not much is changing with the Aprilia Tuareg 660. The Noale company has bestowed its middleweight adventure-enduro with new color schemes, further highlighting the bike’s off-road-inspired roots. A total of three new colors have been presented: Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Dakar Podium. The first two are inspired by the rugged off-road terrain, the bike’s natural habitat, while the Dakar Podium, as its name suggests, pays homage to the brand’s performance in the 2010 Dakar Rally with the Aprilia RXV 4.5.

Yet another striking detail to take note of is the use of a red frame across all three colorways. This gives the bike a more aggressive, race-inspired look. Personally, I think it looks really good with the Atreides Black colorway, as the red frame really pops out amidst the black bodywork.

Apart from the new colorways, however, Aprilia is leaving the 2024 Tuareg 660 unchanged, and it’s quite easy to understand why. The Tuareg 660 out of the box is one of the most capable ADVs on the market. This was demonstrated by its third place finish in the Transanatolia Rally during its international debut. The next big challenge the bike is set to face is the African desert. In fact, Aprilia is working hard on this, and even launched a project called “Back to Africa.”

In the performance department, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. Equipped with a 270-degree crankshaft it delivers power and sounds just like a 90-degree V-twin. With 80 horsepower and 51.6 pound-feet of torque on tap, the Tuareg 660 delivers just the right amount of power to conquer all types of terrain.

To make things even better, Aprilia is expanding the range of genuine accessories for the Tuareg 660 for the 2024 model-year. The brand has introduced a specialized air filter for dusty off-road conditions, ensuring optimum engine performance and longevity no matter where you choose to ride.