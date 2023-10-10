Earth Eagle KL4500 Electric Motorcycle Breaks Cover In China

Like it or not, China is a hotspot for innovation in the world of electric mobility. We’ve seen tons of new electric models – both two and four-wheeled – originate from China, and it shows no signs of slowing down. For example, a new interesting electric motorcycle has just been unveiled, and if you’ll excuse its weird name, as well as the fact that it’s made in China, it’s actually pretty cool.

It’s called the Earth Eagle KL4500, and it’s a retro-style electric motorcycle with quite an interesting design. It features a single-sided swingarm – not necessarily something new, as even small scooters have this feature. However, its front end is really interesting, as it makes use of a one-sided, upside-down telescopic fork on the right side. Presumably, this is done for easy wheel changes, although I’m not sure what kind of riding would necessitate front wheel changes so frequently.

Interestingly, the Earth Eagle KL4500 is offered in two variations, with one of them being marketed in Europe under the Leonart Rigger name. This bike features a similar retro-inspired scrambler design, but gets a conventional inverted fork, as opposed to the odd single-sided fork of the model we find in China.

On the performance side of the equation, the Earth Eagle KL4500 is powered by a rear hub motor with a max output of 10 kilowatts (about 13.6 horsepower). This gives it a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles an hour). These performance figures are akin to that of a 125cc gas-powered machine, making it an accessible option for beginner riders looking for a fun city slicker. Its battery consists of a 72-volt, 50-ampere-hour unit promising 120 kilometers (75 miles) of range on a single charge.

The Earth Eagle KL4500 rolls on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels shod in 110/80 and 150/60 rubber at the front and rear respectively. It comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes without ABS, instead opting for a scooter-like CBS (combined braking system). Pertinent ride info can be viewed via the large digital display, and there’s also a small luggage compartment for you to carry your daily essentials.

Pricing for the Earth Eagle KL4500 hasn’t been announced just yet, although in Europe – Spain in particular – the Leonart Rigger carries a starting price of 5,499 Euros, or about $5,817 USD. Leonart Motors has shops in other European countries, too, such as Portugal, France, and Germany.