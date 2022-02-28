Aprilia Launches New SR GT 200 Adventure Scooter In Japan

In recent years, scooters have evolved from simple city runabouts to versatile, all-around machines. The maxi-scooter craze brought about by the likes of the Yamaha TMAX sparked a revolution in Europe and Asia, especially among two-wheeler enthusiasts looking for an easy and comfortable ride to tour with. Several years later, Honda changed the game once more when it released the X-ADV, a cross between a maxi-scooter and an adventure bike.

From there, the adventure scooter segment was born, and for the most part, Honda has remained unrivaled in the large-displacement segment. However, where other manufacturers tried to make their presence felt was in the smaller displacement segment, particularly those with displacements of 200cc and below. Honda themselves released a baby version of the X-ADV with the ADV150, and so, too, did several other manufacturers. This time around, the newest entry into the world of urban adventure scooters comes to us from none other than Aprilia.

Under the Piaggio group, Aprilia is certainly no stranger to scooters and commuter-friendly machines. In fact, it has a whole range of small bikes specific to the Asian and European markets. That said, the Italian manufacturer has debuted the new scooter in the Japanese market, and it’s certainly looking like it’ll be a perfect fit for several other Asian countries, too. You see, just like the Honda ADV150 and other scooters, the SR GT 200 has been designed to tackle the urban jungle, which is often laden with potholes and uneven road surfaces. As such, it features long travel suspension, burly-tires, and a wide handlebar for added leverage.

In terms of styling, we find Aprilia design language seamlessly integrated into this scooter. It borrows some styling cues from its bigger, sportier siblings, such as it’s angry-looking fascia akin to that of the RS660 sportbike. The color schemes, too, resemble that of Aprilia Factory Racing, making it clear that the bike brings with it Aprilia’s racing DNA. Tri-LED lights make up the front fascia, and light up the path ahead for a safe and confidence-inspiring ride at night.

Aprilia hasn’t skimped out on tech features, either. The SR GT 200 gets auto engine start and stop functionality for added fuel economy, as well as an optional tech package that allows you to pair your mobile phone while on the go. Performance comes from a 174cc single-cylinder engine equipped with liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injection. It churns out 17.4 horsepower, making it a spritely little commuter around town and on backroads. In Japan, it retails for the equivalent of around $4,762 USD.