Way back in September 2023, shortly before turning the adventure world on its head with the introduction of the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS, the Motorrad had something a little subtler up its sleeve. Three somethings, in fact; the 2024 F 800 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure.

While the 895cc parallel twin engine that powers the trio makes more power and torque than its predecessor, the 2024 F 900 GS simultaneously lost a full 30 pounds as compared to the outgoing F 850 GS, says BMW. More power and less weight is usually a winning equation.

Since BMW releases its bikes in markets around the world, pricing and availability usually vary by region. Now that it's January 2024, BMW North America is officially announcing pricing and availability information for this trio in the US. So, what will your chosen new middleweight 2024 BMW parallel twin adventure bike cost you?

Model US MSRP (plus destination charges) 2024 BMW F 800 GS $10,495 2024 BMW F 900 GS $13,495 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure $14,195

Quick Features Overview

The 2024 BMW F 800 GS features an 895cc counterbalanced parallel twin engine that makes a claimed 87 horsepower at 6,750 rpm, alongside 67 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm. Choose the 2024 BMW F 900 GS or GSA instead, and it's tuned to make a claimed 105 horsepower at 8,500 rpm alongside 68.6 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm. This engine utilizes active knock control to make it easier to use whatever grade of fuel is available wherever you're traveling without compromising power.

Other standard features include riding modes, full LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, heated grips, hand protectors, an adjustable shift lever, and either a standard luggage carrier for Vario cases on the F 800 GS or else a standard luggage rack on the F 900 GSA. The F 900 GS also gets an Akrapovič sport muffler fitted as standard equipment.

Optional Packages

To add a variety of options including a center stand, cruise control, keyless ride, a tire pressure monitor, intelligent emergency call, and others, you can equip the F 800 GS Premium Package for $1,795. Go for the Premium Package on the F 900 GS instead (with a few less upgrades), and it's $1,750.

If you want to put a sport suspension and high handlebars on your F 900 GS, you can add the Enduro Package Pro for an additional $1,495. If you want to add BMW's Dynamic ESA, GPS Prep, mounts for aluminum cases, and a host of additional upgrades, you can choose between either the Premium Package F 900 GS Adventure or the Ride Pro Package F 900 GS Adventure. The Premium Package will cost you $2,460, while the Ride Pro Package will cost you $2,475.

Additional standalone options and accessories are also available, such as Low and High seat accessories, Intelligent Emergency Call, mounts for aluminum side cases, and more.

US Market Availability

The 2024 BMW F 800 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure should all begin rolling into BMW dealerships across the country sometime in Q2 of 2024, according to BMW North America.

As always, whether you live in the US or elsewhere, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information for these or other BMW bikes you may be interested in is to reach out to your local authorized BMW dealer with any questions you may have.

Gallery: 2024 BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS