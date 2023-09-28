If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS, then we’ve got good news for you, because it’s finally here. The engine isn’t the only thing that’s new about this bike, either, as BMW Motorrad basically redesigned the whole concept of its flagship adventure tourer from the ground up. The resulting bike weighs a full 26 pounds less than the 2023 R 1250 GS, says BMW. Let’s dive right in, because there’s a lot to discuss.

The Engine

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is powered by a 1,300cc air- and liquid-cooled boxer engine with bore and stroke of 106.5mm by 73mm. It makes a claimed 145 horsepower at 7,750 rpm, alongside 105 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. It uses BMW ShiftCam variable valve timing technology, with intake valves that are 44mm in diameter and exhaust valves that are 35.6mm in diameter.

BMW also concentrated on increasing torque throughout the rev range, specifically focusing on the band between 3,600 and 7,800 rpm. There, it says that over 96 pound-feet of torque is consistently available, resulting in a strong pull throughout that should work well in most riding situations.

At the same time, BMW says, it managed to keep fuel consumption comparable to the R 1250 GS—it's just using its power more efficiently. Top speed is a claimed 124 mph, and zero to 62 mph time is listed as 3.39 seconds.

With the new engine comes a six-speed gearbox that is now located beneath the engine, rather than behind the engine. This change in packaging allowed BMW to create a more compact unit, as well as focus on lowering the center of gravity and further centralizing mass. In total, BMW says it reduced engine weight by 8.6 pounds and powertrain weight in general by 14.3 pounds as compared to the previous GS.

Gallery: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS

3 Photos

The Chassis

BMW also completely redesigned the frame when composing the R 1300 GS, opting for what it calls a “sheet metal shell main frame and die-cast aluminum rear section” design. The rear section of the frame was previously made of tubular steel, but the redesigned frame in its entirety is significantly stiffer and offers more precise handling characteristics according to the Motorrad.

The suspension consists of a new Evo Telelever design up front, along with a revised Evo Paralever design in the rear. These revisions result in more precise steering up front, along with increased traction in the rear.

Brakes consist of a pair of radially mounted four-piston calipers and 310mm brake discs up front, along with a single two-piston floating caliper and a 285mm disc in the rear. Both Integral ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control come as standard features on the 2024 R 1300 GS, and Integral ABS Pro operates both the front and the rear brake at the same time, both when using the front brake lever or the rear brake pedal. The degree to which each brake is activated depends on the ride mode. Dynamic Brake Control prevents the rider from unintentionally opening the throttle when braking.

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS will come with three different wheel choices, all available in 3.0 by 19-inch front wheels and 4.5 by 17-inch rear wheels. The base and Triple Black variants get lightweight cast aluminum wheels. Meanwhile, the Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana get cross-spoke wheels with aluminum rings that are intended for off-road use.

As an option, riders can also choose new forged Enduro wheels that are also meant for off-road use but weigh a full 3.9 pounds less than the cross-spoke versions. The unsprung weight advantage is there, but be aware that BMW also describes the heavier cross-spoke wheels as being “somewhat more robust.”

Dimensions

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS measures 87.1 inches in length and 39.4 inches in width including handguards. Standard seat height is 33.5 inches, but the optional adaptive seat height function lowers this to 32.3 inches at low speeds and stops. Dry weight is a claimed 523 pounds, and BMW does not list a curb weight. Fuel capacity is five gallons, and total permitted weight on the R 1300 GS is 1,025 pounds.

Additional Standard Features

By now, you’ve no doubt noticed the new, compact, X-shaped LED headlamp which riders across the spectrum will surely have opinions about. Other standard features include four riding modes (Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro), dynamic traction control, engine drag torque control, dynamic brake assist, and hill start control, dynamic cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring (RDC).

Hand protectors with integrated turn signals also come standard. The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS comes kitted with a lithium-ion battery from the factory, as well as Battery Guard functionality via the BMW Motorrad Connected smartphone app.

The standard BMW multifunction instrument cluster that enthusiasts have come to know and love continues on the R 1300 GS, and riders also get a 6.5-inch full-color TFT dash. Additionally, a smartphone charging compartment with a USB socket, additional 12-volt power socket, keyless ride, and heated grips all come standard.

Optional Extras

BMW Motorrad offers an extensive range of optional features for the 2024 R 1300 GS. Choose from the optional Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), adaptive vehicle height control that intelligently lowers seat height by almost an inch at low speeds and when stationary, optional Riding Modes Pro for additional ride modes (including user defined options), optional sports suspension, optional Riding Assistant with active cruise control/front collision warning/lane change warning, heated seats for rider and passenger, handlebar riser, and of course optional low and high comfort seats.

Plenty more options are available to outfit a 2024 BMW R 1300 GS as a rider sees fit, of course—that's really just the tip of the iceberg.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

In the US, the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS will come in three variants, each with different colors: Triple Black, GS Trophy, and Option 719 Tramuntana. Triple Black is fairly self-explanatory, while GS Trophy integrates Racing Blue Metallic, White Metallic Matte, and red accents. Option 719 Tramuntana has a two-tone Aurelius Green Metallic, Avus Black Metallic Matte, and Luxor Black/Grey paint scheme with gold accents.

MSRP for the base 2024 BMW R 1300 GS starts at $18,895 plus destination charges. According to BMW North America, it should be available in this market sometime in early 2024.

What do you think of the new 2024 BMW R 1300 GS? Is it everything you hoped? Let us know in the comments.