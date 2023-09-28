You could definitely say that when it comes to motorcycles, design is everything. It encompasses so much more than styling, but also how the machine interacts with us, and likewise, how we interact with the machine. Yes, there’s an established “formula” for the various types of motorcycles, but those that really standout do a good job of blending practical function with head-turning style.

Undoubtedly, the design teams of motorcycle manufacturers are some of the busiest departments. That being said, BMW Motorrad has just appointed a new head of design in the form of Alexander Buckan. Taking the helm from Edgar Heinrich, who is now retiring following 35 years of service to the company, Alexander Buckan was responsible for some of the most successful motorcycles in BMW’s current lineup. He has been involved with BMW Motorrad’s design team all the way back since 2003, where he started out as a transportation designer.

Dr. Markus Schramm, the head of BMW Motorrad, expressed his excitement towards Buckan’s appointment as design head, highlighting his passion and enthusiasm for two wheels. “We are delighted to be able to present our experienced colleague and motorcycle enthusiast Alexander Buckan as the new head of BMW Motorrad Design.” Buckan is set to take on his new role as BMW Motorrad Head of Design on January 1, 2024.

Some of the notable models Alexander Buckan was responsible for include the BMW F 800 GS, G 450 X, R 1200 GS LC, and R 1200 GS Adventure LC. Following notable success early on in his career, he was promoted in 2015 as the head of BMW Motorrad Vehicle Design. During that period, he worked hand-in-hand with Edgar Heinrich on the design of the CE-04 and CE-02 electric two-wheelers. The recently unveiled R 1300 GS was also a result of his talent, and is set for a global unveiling on September 28, 2023 at BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin.

Markus Schramm highlighted the dedication and commitment Edgar Heinrich imparted to the company stating, “We would like to thank Edgar Heinrich for his many years of outstanding service. His enthusiasm for riding pleasure on two wheels has inspired countless fans around the world.” Heinrich, now getting ready for retirement, has been working with BMW Motorrad for 35 years. He was responsible for the launch of models like the BMW R 1100 S, K 1200 R, and R 1200 GS.