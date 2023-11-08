Charge Up Your Daily Commute With Hero’s New Vida V1 Coupe

Recent years have ushered in countless new electric two-wheeler models in the global market. It’s easy to see the sheer scale of the influx of electric two-wheelers when attending motorcycle trade shows and expos. Of course, few expos can hold a candle to EICMA, considered by many as the go-to event when it comes to all things two wheels.

EICMA 2023 has been filled with all sorts of electric two-wheelers so far, and we’ll be sure to bring you as much information about all of them as we possibly can. That’s why for now, let’s take a look at Hero MotoCorp, and its new electric commuter which it hopes to launch in the global market. A while ago, Hero launched Vida, a spinoff brand focusing solely on the company’s electric mobility endeavors. We’ve seen the V1, an electric scooter designed for the Indian market, and now, the V1 Coupe, a sleek and stylish model that’s equally adept at quick in-city commuting.

It’s one of the few – if not the first – times that we’re seeing the word “Coupe” used to describe a two-wheeler. More often than not, a coupe is defined as a two-door car, but we can see where Hero MotoCorp is coming from with the name of its newest electric scooter. The V1 Coupe is based on the V1 Pro electric scooter, but sets itself apart with a single saddle for a sleeker, sporty look. That said, it can be transformed back into a dual-seater, adding a touch of extra practicality for either strapping on luggage or carrying a passenger.

On the technology side of the equation, the Vida V1 Coupe boasts upmarket features such as cruise control, keyless ignition, and a large, seven-inch, full-color TFT display. It even has a nifty Boost Mode that provides extra thrust momentarily for overtakes and zippy maneuvers, and Hero claims that the scoot can zip from zero to 40 kilometers per hour (25 miles per hour) in just 3.2 seconds. That said, top speed isn’t all that remarkable at 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), so the Vida V1 Coupe is strictly an in-city machine.

That being said, the Vida V1 Coupe does receive four ride modes to tailor throttle response and optimize battery performance. It gets Eco, Ride, Sport, and a user-customizable mode for extra versatility. The new electric scooter is expected to make itself available, initially in India, by 2024, and is expected to carry a retail price slightly higher than the V1 Pro’s Rs 125,000, or about $1,512 USD.