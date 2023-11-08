Among the buzz of the first day of EICMA 2023 was KTM, one of the biggest European manufacturers of the modern era. Following a brief hiatus from the expo, KTM made its presence felt in full force with the unveiling of a new, highly anticipated model, the 990 Duke.

It was in 2017 when KTM decided to enter the middleweight naked bike segment with the 790 Duke, also known as the Scalpel. However, it was clear that the 790 just wasn’t enough. In 2022, KTM introduced the 890 Duke and 890 Duke R, and now, at EICMA 2023 for the 2024 model-year, the KTM 990 Duke is ready to tear up the streets. That being said, it seems that the new bike blurs the line between the middleweight and heavyweight naked bike segment, particularly because of its cutting-edge performance and tech. Let’s dive right in.

Engine

The new KTM 990 Duke boasts an updated iteration of KTM’s acclaimed LC8c engine, a 947cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with an uneven firing sequence. In the new naked bike, it pumps out a healthy 123 horsepower and 103 newton-meters (72.1 pound-feet) of torque, making it the most powerful under-1000cc Duke in existence. In true KTM fashion, the new 990 Duke features a lightweight chassis that inspires confidence both on track and on the street.

Technology

Speaking of which, the new 990 Duke gets a comprehensive slew of technology that’s designed specifically to enhance its on-track and on-road performance. Multiple rider aids and assists powered by an inertial measurement unit provide lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, while Track Mode unlocks the bike’s full potential. Of course, like the other Dukes in KTM’s range, a large, full-color TFT display offers riders a bird’s eye view of all the pertinent ride data, as well as access to multiple adjustments and settings on the fly.

Suspension hardware consists of WP Apex components, while a slew of personalization options via the KTM PowerParts and PowerWear catalog are available specifically for this bike. The bike rolls on 17-inch wheels, and comes to a stop with two radially mounted front disc brakes and a single floating disc at the rear.

Availability

The new KTM 990 Duke has been launched alongside the brand’s celebration of 30 Years of Duke. The newest, most potent naked middleweight streetfighter from Team Orange marks the culmination of three decades of innovation. To celebrate this, the bike will be offered in two colorways consisting of Electronic Orange and Black Metallic. While exact availability will vary per region, multiple sources suggest that the MSRP in the US market will start at around the $12,500 mark, and that the bikes will be available as early as December 2023.

Gallery: 2024 KTM 990 Duke